What happened to Nicole Covone and Lil Durk’s relationship? Everything we know
Nicole Covone is an American entrepreneur and celebrity baby mama. She is best known as the mother of Lil Durk’s first two kids. Lil Durk, a renowned rapper, singer and songwriter, is widely recognized as the founder of the record label Only the Family. The duo’s relationship hit the rocks after five years, and they parted ways. So, what happened to the once-considered power couple in the industry?
Despite her association with a celebrity, Covone prefers keeping details about her personal life under wraps. This is what we know about her so far.
Nicole Covone’s profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Nicole Covone
|Nickname
|Nikki
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|25 April 1990
|Age
|33 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Taurus
|Birthplace
|Chicago, Illinois, USA
|Current residence
|Chicago, Illinois, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Education
|Paul Robeson High School
|Height in feet
|5’4’’
|Height in centimetres
|163
|Weight in kilograms
|56
|Weight in pounds
|123
|Body measurements in inches
|35-28-38
|Body measurements in centimetres
|89-71-97
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Mother
|Diana Covone
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Single
|Ex-partner
|Lil Durk
|Children
|Angelo and Bella
|Profession
|Entrepreneur
|Net worth
|$700,000
|@thereal_nikkic_1
How old is Nicole Covone?
Nicole Covone (aged 33 as of 2023) was born on 25 April 1990 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Her zodiac sign is Taurus. She was raised by her mother, Diana Covone, who died on 6 October 2013. Regarding her education, Nicole attended Paul Robeson High School.
Nicole Covone’s height
The entrepreneur stands 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall. Additionally, she weighs approximately 123 pounds (56 kilograms). Her body measurements are 35-28-38 inches (89-71-97 centimetres). Nicole has dark hair and a pair of blue eyes.
What does Nicole Covone do for a living?
Covone is a career woman. She is the CEO and owner of The Credit Clique, a credit restoration company based in Illinois, USA.
How much is Nicole Covone’s net worth?
According to Married Biography, Nicole has an estimated net worth of $700,000 in 2023. She primarily earns from her credit management firm.
Nicole Covone’s profiles
The Chicago native is active on Instagram. She has garnered 261k followers as of this writing.
Who is Lil Durk?
Lil Durk made his career debut in 2010. In 2013, he garnered a cult following the release of his Signed to the Streets mixtape series. Lil first appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 with the single Viral Moment. Some of his studio albums include:
- Remember My Name (2015)
- Lil Durk 2X (2016)
- Love Songs 4 the Streets 2 (2019)
- The Voice (2020)
- 7220 (2022)
- Almost Healed (2023)
How is the relationship between Lil Durk and Nicole Covone?
The duo met in high school and began dating in 2008. Various sources claim they exchanged nuptials at a private wedding in 2011. However, this remains unverified since the ex-couple has never spoken. Nicole Covone and Lil Durk share two kids. The pair welcomed their first child Angelo Banks on 29 November 2011.
Their second child Bella Banks was born on 19 July 2013. Soon after, the ex-couple parted ways. They reportedly parted ways due to Lil’s infidelity. The hip-hop star has six children with five different baby mamas.
Lil Durk’s net worth
As of 2023, Durk’s net worth is pegged at $8 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful musical career.
Although Nicole Covone and Lil Durk are no longer together, they co-parent their two kids. She lives in Chicago, Illinois, USA and owns a credit management company.
