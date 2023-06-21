What happened to Nicole Covone and Lil Durk’s relationship? Everything we know

Nicole Covone is an American entrepreneur and celebrity baby mama. She is best known as the mother of Lil Durk’s first two kids. Lil Durk, a renowned rapper, singer and songwriter, is widely recognized as the founder of the record label Only the Family. The duo’s relationship hit the rocks after five years, and they parted ways. So, what happened to the once-considered power couple in the industry?

Nicole Covone's zodiac sign is Taurus. Photo: thereal_nikkic_1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Despite her association with a celebrity, Covone prefers keeping details about her personal life under wraps. This is what we know about her so far.

Nicole Covone’s profile summary and bio

Full name Nicole Covone Nickname Nikki Gender Female Date of birth 25 April 1990 Age 33 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Chicago, Illinois, USA Current residence Chicago, Illinois, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education Paul Robeson High School Height in feet 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in kilograms 56 Weight in pounds 123 Body measurements in inches 35-28-38 Body measurements in centimetres 89-71-97 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother Diana Covone Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Ex-partner Lil Durk Children Angelo and Bella Profession Entrepreneur Net worth $700,000 Instagram @thereal_nikkic_1

How old is Nicole Covone?

Lil Durk at the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Lester Cohen

Source: UGC

Nicole Covone (aged 33 as of 2023) was born on 25 April 1990 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Her zodiac sign is Taurus. She was raised by her mother, Diana Covone, who died on 6 October 2013. Regarding her education, Nicole attended Paul Robeson High School.

Nicole Covone’s height

The entrepreneur stands 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall. Additionally, she weighs approximately 123 pounds (56 kilograms). Her body measurements are 35-28-38 inches (89-71-97 centimetres). Nicole has dark hair and a pair of blue eyes.

What does Nicole Covone do for a living?

Covone is a career woman. She is the CEO and owner of The Credit Clique, a credit restoration company based in Illinois, USA.

How much is Nicole Covone’s net worth?

According to Married Biography, Nicole has an estimated net worth of $700,000 in 2023. She primarily earns from her credit management firm.

Nicole Covone and Lil Durk share two kids. Photo: @thereal_nikkic_1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nicole Covone’s profiles

The Chicago native is active on Instagram. She has garnered 261k followers as of this writing.

Who is Lil Durk?

Lil Durk made his career debut in 2010. In 2013, he garnered a cult following the release of his Signed to the Streets mixtape series. Lil first appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 with the single Viral Moment. Some of his studio albums include:

Remember My Name (2015)

(2015) Lil Durk 2X (2016)

(2016) Love Songs 4 the Streets 2 (2019)

(2019) The Voice (2020)

(2020) 7220 (2022)

(2022) Almost Healed (2023)

How is the relationship between Lil Durk and Nicole Covone?

The duo met in high school and began dating in 2008. Various sources claim they exchanged nuptials at a private wedding in 2011. However, this remains unverified since the ex-couple has never spoken. Nicole Covone and Lil Durk share two kids. The pair welcomed their first child Angelo Banks on 29 November 2011.

Their second child Bella Banks was born on 19 July 2013. Soon after, the ex-couple parted ways. They reportedly parted ways due to Lil’s infidelity. The hip-hop star has six children with five different baby mamas.

Lil Durk at a ceremony in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Ron Vesely

Source: Getty Images

Lil Durk’s net worth

As of 2023, Durk’s net worth is pegged at $8 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful musical career.

Although Nicole Covone and Lil Durk are no longer together, they co-parent their two kids. She lives in Chicago, Illinois, USA and owns a credit management company.

READ ALSO: Tamara Gilmer's biography: what happened to Rory Feek's first wife?

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Tamara Gilmer, an American celebrity ex-wife. She came into the limelight due to her short-lived marriage and divorce from the American singer and songwriter Rory Feek.

He is widely known for his country music hits, such as Someone You Used to Know, which was in the top five tracks of 1999.

Source: Briefly News