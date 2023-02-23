Hilton College fees: Vacancies, address, uniform, sports, calendar

Parents always want the best for their children, and that includes education. Although higher school fees do not necessarily indicate quality education, they definitely signify that an institution provides outstanding academics and other beneficial programmes. Hilton College is one of those schools that are pricier but provide quality education. Here, we discuss Hilton College fees, where it is located, the general grades produced by learners and more.

Hilton College grades are partly what make the school so popular, with a grade average of over 70% obtained by matric students in 14 subjects within 2019 alone. This is an impressive feat and shows that the quality of educational material and teaching methods.

Knowing this, is Hilton College the most expensive school in South Africa? Here, we answer that question as well as other burning questions you have relating to their school fee structure, address, and any possible vacancies for those wanting to work at the prestigious institution.

What is the most expensive school in South Africa?

First, which school fees are highest? Hilton College takes the title of being the education institution Located within the Natal Midlands at College Avenue, Hilton, 3245 to be exact. It sees students from all over the country attending, since it has such an upstanding reputation.

Why is Hilton College so expensive?

Many wonder why this instruction is so pricey compared to other schooling options in the country. We will start with their impressive facilities, which include various rugby, cricket and hockey fields, squash courts, gymnasiums, Olympic-size water polo pools, and even shooting ranges.

Lodging is available through one of the seven houses on the grounds; each with its own common rooms, preparation and study areas, along with ablutions that have private shower compartments. Each house also has a housemaster and house manager

To top it off, each student is a assigned a tutor, being a member of the school's academic staff. They meet weekly to ensure the pupil is coping and fully immersed into the school's activities and culture.

Hilton College school fees

According to their website, the Hilton College fees for 2023 are a staggering R369 920,00 per annum. This makes Hilton College fees per month come to around R30 826,66.

Kearsney College fees

For those curious, Kearsney College, which is another pricy educational institution, costs R224,620 for tuition yearly. This amount makes it the most expensive day school in the country.

Which is the richest high school in South Africa?

Hilton College takes this title as well.

What is the most expensive school in Johannesburg?

According to BusinessTech, Roedean School for Girls is the most expensive boarding school at R338 428 per annum in 2023. St John’s College is the most expensive day option in Johannesburg, at R194 148 in 2023.

What is the most expensive girls school in South Africa?

The Roedean School for Girls mentioned earlier is also considered the priciest educational institution for girls in the country.

Hilton College teachers salary

There is no confirmation on how much Hilton College staff can expect to bring in, but one can assume the income is higher than most job positions within the educational sector. To check for any vacancies, you can check on Indeed or directly on their careers page.

Hilton College fees may be the highest in the country, but judging by their amenities, outstanding lodging, and specialised education per each learner, it makes it easier to see why the school is so popular and pricier than others.

