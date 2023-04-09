Who is Casey Beane? Everything about Billy Beane's daughter

Billy Beane has created a big name for himself in the baseball sports industry. Naturally, with all the success in the sport, Billy gained a lot of fans who wanted to know more about his life and family. Among his family members is his daughter, Casey Beane. Who is she? Read on to find out.

Casey Beane is the daughter of the famous American baseball executive Billy Beane. Although she is the daughter of a prominent sports figure, Casey has chosen a different path for herself and is not directly involved in the sports industry.

Casey Beane's profiles and bio

Full name Casey Beane Gender Female Country of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christian Height 5 feet and 8 inches Weight 68 kilograms Chest size 34 inches Waist size 24 inches Hip size 35 inches Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Mother Cathy Sturdivant Father Billy Stepmother Tara Siblings Brayden and Tinsley University Kenyon College Occupation Associate in finance Net worth $100K–1M

How old is Casey Beane?

She was born in the United States, and her nationality is American. However, Casey Beane's age remains dark as her birthday is unknown.

Who is the real Billy Beane's daughter?

Actress Casey Beane is the daughter of Billy Beane and Cathy Sturdivant. Billy Beane is a former baseball player best known for his role as the Oakland Athletics general manager. In his career as a player, he had a batting average of .220, three home runs and 21 runs batted in. He played for various teams, including New York Mets, Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers, and Oakland Athletics.

On the other hand, Cathy Sturdivant is a successful businesswoman who has worked in various industries, including technology, finance, and real estate. She has also been actively involved in philanthropic activities and has worked with several non-profit organizations. Although they share a daughter, Casey Beane's parents are presently divorced.

Did Billy Beane have a daughter?

Yes, the former baseball player has a daughter from his first marriage to Cathy Sturdivant. However, he has two other sons from his second marriage to Tara Beane, whom he married in 1999.

What is Casey Beane's height?

Casey is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 68 kg. Her other physical measurements are 34-24-35 inches for her bust, waist, and hips. She has light brown hair and brown eyes.

What does Casey Beane do?

As for Casey Beane's career, she is employed as an associate in the finance and accounting division of Citadel LLC, located in Chicago, Illinois. However, rumours have been circulating that Casey used to be a singer. These rumours began circulating after Kerris Dorsey portrayed Casey's character in Moneyball.

In 2003, an American writer named Michael Lewis wrote a book about the economics of baseball. The book focuses on Billy Beane, the main character, and his team's significant achievements despite their limited budget. The book was later made into a movie in 2011 titled Moneyball. The lead character of Billy was played by the American actor Brad Pitt.

Is the Moneyball movie accurate?

The movie Moneyball deviates from the actual events of the 2002 Oakland Athletics baseball team but generally stays true to the facts. While some notable inconsistencies exist, Moneyball accurately portrays many aspects of the true story.

Who is Casey Beane dating?

No information is available on the identity of the famous child's romantic partner, as she has chosen to keep her personal life out of the media and public eye. Additionally, there is no known history of Billy Beane's daughter's dating life.

What is Casey Beane's net worth?

Casey's exact net worth is not publicly known, but it is speculated to be between $100k and $1 million. Her father, Billy Beane, according to Celebrity Net worth, is estimated to have a net worth of around $20 million, and her mother, Cathy Sturdivant, is also believed to be quite wealthy.

Casey Beane is a talented and accomplished equestrian with great success. Despite being the daughter of a famous baseball executive, she has chosen to forge her career in finance.

