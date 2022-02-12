Sahil Khan's net worth, age, wife, gym, products, ethnicity, profiles, movies

Sahil Khan has become a household name in the fitness scene in India. He is primarily known for his massive arms, well-defined six-pack abs and his body physique, which has sent ladies drooling all over him. So, how much is Sahil Khan's net worth? Where is he from? How old is he? Read on for more.

Sahil is an Indian film actor, fitness entrepreneur and YouTuber. Photo: @sahilkhan

Sahil Khan is an Indian fitness entrepreneur, actor and YouTuber. He has appeared in films such as XcuseMe, Style and Double Cross. Join us as we share more fascinating facts about him.

Sahil Khan's profile summary

Full name: Sahil Khan

Sahil Khan Nickname: Style Boy, Indian Rambo, Aesthetic King

Style Boy, Indian Rambo, Aesthetic King Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 5th of November 1976

5th of November 1976 Place of birth: Kolkata, West Bengal India

Kolkata, West Bengal India Sahil Khan's age: 46 years (As of 2022)

46 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Nationality: Indian

Indian Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Islam

Islam Sahil Khan's height: 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres)

5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) Weight: 90 kilograms (198 pounds)

90 kilograms (198 pounds) Chest size: 47 inches

47 inches Waist: 32 inches

32 inches Biceps: 19 inches

19 inches Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Hair colour: Black

Black Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Spouse: Negar Khan (2003-205)

Negar Khan (2003-205) Profession: Actor, body fitness entrepreneur, YouTuber

Actor, body fitness entrepreneur, YouTuber Net worth: $6 million

$6 million Sahil Khan's Instagram account: @sahilkhan

@sahilkhan Twitter account: @iSahilKhan

@iSahilKhan Facebook account: @SahilKhan

@SahilKhan Website: isahilkhan.com

Biography

How old is Sahil Khan? He was born on the 5th of November 1976 in Kolkata, West Bengal, India. Details of his upbringing or childhood are yet to be revealed. On the 5th of November 2022, he will be turning 46 years old, and his star sign is Scorpio.

Is Sahil Khan Chinese?

He was born to a Chinese mother and a Muslim father whose names are yet to be identified. Since he was born into a Muslim family, he has practised Islam. He has two younger sisters, although their identities are not known.

Career

The Aesthetic King in Dubai. Photo: @sahilkhan

The Aesthetic King started his career as a bodybuilder about twenty years ago. He arrived in Mumbai with a dream to represent India as a professional bodybuilder & started training. With sheer dedication and hard work, he reached and set the standard of Body Building at the topmost level.

However, his life took a surprise turn when N. Chandra, a highly respected Bollywood (Indian Film Industry) director of Teezab Fame, signed him to play the lead role in his cult film Style. He was chosen amongst hundreds of other applicants for his unconventional looks and extraordinary physique for the position of Chantu. The movie went on to become a massive box office success.

Sahil Khan's movies and TV shows

After his success in Style, he proceeded to appear in other films such as:

Xcuse Me

Yehi Hai Zindagi

Double Cross

Aladin

Ramaa: The Saviour

FALTU

Shringaar

2 Chehare

Gang of Siwan

Tod De Dushman Ki Nali Ram Aur Ali

Shortcut

YouTube channel

The Indian Rambo has a YouTube channel which he started on the 28th of April 2017. As of February 2022, the channel has accumulated over 3.15 million subscribers, with most of his content being about fitness and his adventures to different cities worldwide.

Is Sahil Khan rich?

The popular YouTuber has made a fortune from his acting and fitness trainer career. He is estimated to be worth about $6 million.

The Aesthetic King showing off his body at a beach. Photo: @sahilkhan

Sahil Khan's gym

How many gyms does Sahil Khan have? The fitness instructor owns two of the biggest and most luxurious gyms in India under the brand name Life Fitness. One is in Shahibaug, spread over a 30,000 square feet area, with state of the art equipment, 150+ stations, and 7000+ square feet area for a dedicated cross-fit zone. Additional extertainment (exercise + entertainment) with wall climbing and wood climbing activities are also available.

Sahil Khan's protein company

Sahil is the owner and user of several protein powder brands. One of them is Icon Isolate, an ultra-filtered whey isolate protein with added ProHydrolase Enzyme. Other brands include Life Hey and Hunk Gainer.

Sahil Khan's peanut butter

Is Sahil Khan the owner of My Fitness? The Indian entrepreneur is associated with the penut butter bran My Fitness. However, he is not the company's owner. As a fitness trainer, he is one of the biggest fitness brand ambassadors in India.

Sahil is the brand ambassador of the leading online supplement brand HealthXP which is the top brand in India. He is also endorsing several brands including 'Bigmuscles Nutrition' 'Hunk Water' and some others.

The celebrity launched his own peanut butter brand. Peanut butter is high in nutrients and athletes are fond of the food. Unlike other peanut butter, My Fitness peanut butter contains higher proteins, zero cholesterol, and trans fat.

Who is Sahil Khan's wife?

Little is known about Khan's romantic life. He was once married to Negar Khan, an Iranian-born Norwegian actress. She is best known for her Bollywood item songs and film work. The pair tied the knot on the 21st of September 2003. Unfortunately, the relationship did not work out, and they parted ways in July 2005.

Physical stats

There is no denying that the Aesthetic King has an incredible body physique admired by many. Keep in mind this is a man with great genetics in his twenties and devotes all his time to working out and eating correctly, and it took him years to develop this physique naturally. He stands at 5 feet 10 inches and Sahil Khan's weight is 90 kilograms.

Sahil Khan's hairstyle has become very popular amongst his fans. Since Khan's popularity skyrocketed many of his followers have been donning the same wolverine hairstyle. It is a slick hairstyle with the sides cut short and with volume to the crown and fringe.

Are Sahil Khan and Salman Khan related?

No, they are not. However, they have one thing in common apart from their name; they are both award-winning actors in India.

Sahil Khan's net worth is a result of his hard work and consistency throughout his career. Even at 46, he still maintains a healthy life in the gym and handles his numerous business ventures with care. Many eyes are set on this hunk and we cannot wait to see him in his new movies.

