Who is Mahi Gaur? Age, husband, height, engagement dress, profiles, net worth

Mahi Gaur has been making headlines for all the right reasons. She has become a household name as a model and actress. She is famous for her appearance in Gulzaar Chhaniwala's music video "Challiya," which was released in 2020.

She is an Indian Model who became the fame after her engagement with the famous Haryanvi singer Gulzaar Chhaniwala.

Source: Instagram

Mahi Gaur has gained popularity over time. On Instagram, she has over 255k followers. She has shared photos and videos of her various adventures and destinations there. She has also posted workout videos on the platform.

Mahi Gaur's profiles

Full name: Mahi Gaur

Mahi Gaur Nickname: Prachi

Prachi Gender: Female

Female Mahi Gaur's date of birth: 12th of January 1996

12th of January 1996 Place of birth: Delhi, India

Delhi, India Age: 26 years (As of 2022)

26 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Ethnicity: Indian

Indian Nationality: Indian

Indian Religion: Hinduism

Hinduism Mahi Gaur's height: 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres)

5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) Weight: 55 kilograms (121.2 pounds)

55 kilograms (121.2 pounds) Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Black Breast size: 32

32 Waist size: 26

26 Hip size: 32

32 Sibling: Pandit Mohit Gaur

Pandit Mohit Gaur Marital status: Engaged

Engaged Spouse: Gulzaar Chhaniwala

Gulzaar Chhaniwala School: St Giri Secondary School, Delhi

St Giri Secondary School, Delhi College: Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University, New Delhi

Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University, New Delhi Occupation: Actress, model, Instagram Influencer

Actress, model, Instagram Influencer Net worth: $3 million

$3 million Mahi Gaur's Instagram account: @mahigaur

Mahi Gaur's biography

She was born into a Hindu Brahmin family in Delhi, India, where she also grew up. Although her parents' identities are yet to be revealed, it is known that her father passed away. She is of Indian nationality by birth. She has a brother called Pandit Mohit Gaur, who is an Indian politician.

How old is Mahi Gaur?

Prachi in full Hindu attire.

Source: Instagram

She was born on the 12th of January 1996. Mahi Gaur's age is 26 years as of 2022, and her star sign is Capricorn. She also practices Hinduism.

Career

Prachi wears many hats. She is a model, actress and Instagram influencer. She made her debut in acting in a music video titled Challiya.

Mahi Gaur's song

The famous actress is also known for her romantic songs. She recently released a song in May 2021. The video has since been viewed over 12k times.

Mahi Gaur's YouTube

The Instagram star created a YouTube channel in May 2021. The channel has since gained over 64k subscribers, with her main content being dance videos. She has also shared makeup tutorials.

Mahi Gaur's marriage

Prachi and her fiance Gulzaar Chhaniwala cutting a cake on her 26th birthday.

Source: Instagram

The gorgeous model is openly known to be in a committed relationship with Ashish Sharma, popularly known by his stage name Gulzaar Chhaniwala. Gulzaar is one of India's top musicians known for major hits such as Call me Randa, Welcome and Chain Sone Ki.

The two, however, announced their engagement in 2021. Mahi Gaur's photos made rounds on social media, and prominent members of the Haryana film industry wished them well in their new relationship.

Gulzar wore a light sky-coloured gown to the function, while Mahi wore a very cute lehenga as well. Although Mahi Gaur's engagement dress price is unknown, it seemed exquisite and expensive from the looks. The engagement ceremony was held in a hotel. Along with Gulzar and Mahi's family members, some acquaintances were also involved.

Physical measurements

There is no denying that Prachi is a beautiful lady. She stands at 5 feet 5 inches, about 165 centimetres. On the other hand, Mahi Gaur's weight is 55 kilograms, and her hair and eyes are black.

Mahi Gaur's net worth

Prachi has made a fortune from her career as a model, actress and Instagram influencer. She is worth a whopping $3 million.

Mahi Gaur has worked hard to get to where she is right now. She and her fiance have their whole lives ahead of them, for which their fans are happy.

