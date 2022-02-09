Who is Mahi Gaur? Age, husband, height, engagement dress, profiles, net worth
Mahi Gaur has been making headlines for all the right reasons. She has become a household name as a model and actress. She is famous for her appearance in Gulzaar Chhaniwala's music video "Challiya," which was released in 2020.
Mahi Gaur has gained popularity over time. On Instagram, she has over 255k followers. She has shared photos and videos of her various adventures and destinations there. She has also posted workout videos on the platform.
Mahi Gaur's profiles
- Full name: Mahi Gaur
- Nickname: Prachi
- Gender: Female
- Mahi Gaur's date of birth: 12th of January 1996
- Place of birth: Delhi, India
- Age: 26 years (As of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Capricorn
- Ethnicity: Indian
- Nationality: Indian
- Religion: Hinduism
- Mahi Gaur's height: 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres)
- Weight: 55 kilograms (121.2 pounds)
- Eye colour: Black
- Hair colour: Black
- Breast size: 32
- Waist size: 26
- Hip size: 32
- Sibling: Pandit Mohit Gaur
- Marital status: Engaged
- Spouse: Gulzaar Chhaniwala
- School: St Giri Secondary School, Delhi
- College: Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University, New Delhi
- Occupation: Actress, model, Instagram Influencer
- Net worth: $3 million
- Mahi Gaur's Instagram account: @mahigaur
Mahi Gaur's biography
She was born into a Hindu Brahmin family in Delhi, India, where she also grew up. Although her parents' identities are yet to be revealed, it is known that her father passed away. She is of Indian nationality by birth. She has a brother called Pandit Mohit Gaur, who is an Indian politician.
How old is Mahi Gaur?
She was born on the 12th of January 1996. Mahi Gaur's age is 26 years as of 2022, and her star sign is Capricorn. She also practices Hinduism.
Career
Prachi wears many hats. She is a model, actress and Instagram influencer. She made her debut in acting in a music video titled Challiya.
Mahi Gaur's song
The famous actress is also known for her romantic songs. She recently released a song in May 2021. The video has since been viewed over 12k times.
Mahi Gaur's YouTube
The Instagram star created a YouTube channel in May 2021. The channel has since gained over 64k subscribers, with her main content being dance videos. She has also shared makeup tutorials.
Mahi Gaur's marriage
The gorgeous model is openly known to be in a committed relationship with Ashish Sharma, popularly known by his stage name Gulzaar Chhaniwala. Gulzaar is one of India's top musicians known for major hits such as Call me Randa, Welcome and Chain Sone Ki.
The two, however, announced their engagement in 2021. Mahi Gaur's photos made rounds on social media, and prominent members of the Haryana film industry wished them well in their new relationship.
Gulzar wore a light sky-coloured gown to the function, while Mahi wore a very cute lehenga as well. Although Mahi Gaur's engagement dress price is unknown, it seemed exquisite and expensive from the looks. The engagement ceremony was held in a hotel. Along with Gulzar and Mahi's family members, some acquaintances were also involved.
Physical measurements
There is no denying that Prachi is a beautiful lady. She stands at 5 feet 5 inches, about 165 centimetres. On the other hand, Mahi Gaur's weight is 55 kilograms, and her hair and eyes are black.
Mahi Gaur's net worth
Prachi has made a fortune from her career as a model, actress and Instagram influencer. She is worth a whopping $3 million.
Mahi Gaur has worked hard to get to where she is right now. She and her fiance have their whole lives ahead of them, for which their fans are happy.
