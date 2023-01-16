Who is Bruce Boxleitner's spouse? Who has he been married to before?

Bruce William Boxleitner is a celebrated American actor and film writer. He is known for his leading roles in the series Scarecrow and Mrs King, Bring 'Em Back Alive, How the West Was Won, and Babylon 5, among other top films. Throughout the Free Fall star's life, he has been married several times and had children. Who is Bruce Boxleitner married to now?

As one of Hollywood's stars, Bruce has starred in a major motion picture franchise, feature films, and popular television series. He has also produced a major network film and TV series, performed on Broadway and authored two science fiction novels. Despite his mega achievements in the entertainment world, he has married several times. So, who is Bruce Boxleitner's spouse?

Bruce Boxleitner's profiles and bio

Full Name Bruce William Boxleitner Birth Place Elgin, Illinois, United States Date of birth May 12, 1950 Age 72 years (As of 2023) Country United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Eye colour Hazel Height 6 feet 2 inches Zodiac sign Taurus Gender Male Sexual Orientation Straight Marital status Married Parents Cliff and Diane Children Lee, Michael Garrett, and Sam Boxleitner Spouse Verena King (m. 2016), Melissa Gilbert (m. 1995–2011), Kathryn Holcomb (m. 1977–1987) Profession Actor, Voice-Overs Education Prospect High School College DePaul University Social media Instagram, Twitter Net worth $3 million

How old is Bruce Boxleitner?

Bruce Boxleitner (age 72 years as of 2023) was born on May 12, 1950, in Elgin, Illinois, to Cliff Boxleitner, a certified accountant, and Diane Boxleitner. He graduated from Prospect High School in Mount Prospect, Illinois and then attended DePaul University to study theatre and arts.

Who are Bruce Boxleitner's wives?

The father of three, Boxleitner, has been married three times. These are Bruce Boxleitner's children and wives with their bio summaries:

Who was Bruce Boxleitner's first wife?

Bruce married Kathryn Holcomb from 1977 to 1987, and the couple had two sons, Sam and Lee. Kathryn Holcomb is an American actress, born in 1951, making her 71 years as of 2023. She co-starred with Bruce on How the West was Won as his on-screen sister Laura.

Bruce Boxleitner and Melissa Gilbert's union

He married his on-screen wife from Babylon 5, Melissa Gilbert, from 1995 to 2011. They had a son named Michael. Melissa Ellen Gilbert is an American actress and television director. She was born on May 8, 1964, making her 58 years as of 2023. In 2011, Gilbert filed for divorce after 16 years of marriage.

Who is Bruce Boxleitner's new wife?

In January 2013, Bruce began a relationship with his spouse, publicist Verena King. They got engaged on December 9, 2015, and Verena King-Boxleitner's wedding was held in Hawaii on October 5, 2016. Verena is the owner of a publicity company called Verena King Public Relations.

Bruce Boxleitner's acting career

Bruce launched his career in the 1970s when he auditioned for television roles, including How the West Won. The show aired for three seasons before debuting its final episode in April 1979.

In 1983, he starred in Scarecrow and Mrs King with Charlie's Angels star Kate Jackson. He later landed a lead role in the movie Tron. In addition to his Tron fame, Bruce took on roles in The Oath, NCIS, and Supergirl. In 1994, Bruce joined the cast of the popular TV series Babylon 5 as John Sheridan, President of the Interstellar Alliance. The show aired for five seasons.

Bruce Boxleitner's books

In addition to being a world renowned actor in the entertainment industry, Bruce has also authored books, some of which include:

2001: Frontier Earth: Searcher

1999: Frontier Earth

Bruce Boxleitner's movies

The science fiction and suspense writer has starred in TV shows and movies that have won awards. These are some of his credits:

2020: Gourmet Detective: Roux the Day

2018: The Christmas Contract

2017: Gourmet Detective: Eat, Drink and Be Buried

2016: Double Mommy

2015: Silver Bells

2013: Cedar Cove

2013: Legion of the Dead

How many husbands has Melissa Gilbert had?

Melissa has had three husbands. Gilbert was married to Bo Brinkman from 1988 to 1994 and Bruce Boxleitner from 1995 to 2011. She later tied the knot with Timothy Busfield in 2013.

Where is Bruce Boxleitner today?

As of 2023, Boxleitner resides in Los Angeles with his wife, publicist Verena King, and has three sons: Sam, Lee and Michael.

What is Bruce Boxleitner's net worth?

His net worth is estimated at $3 million. He derives his income from his successful acting career while also earning from his various book sales.

Above is everything you need to know about Bruce Boxleitner's spouse. He is also known to many superhero lovers as Tron after starring in the Disney movie over 40 years ago. He was inducted into the Hall of Great Western Performers at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City in April 2012. He is also a two-time recipient of the Wrangler Award.

