Anoj Singh's age, wife, family, Eskom, state capture, latest news

If you have been keeping up with the latest news, you have probably heard of the name Anoj Singh. He is the former Transnet and Eskom CFO who has come to the limelight following his shady transactions. He has been making constant appearances at the State Capture Inquiry Commission to testify about these dodgy allegations. How much do you know about this former Chief Financial Officer? This article covers everything you want to know!

Anoj Singh is not a newbie in the financial world. He has been working in this industry for a long time and with notable industries like Transnet and Eskom. However, the last few years have not been easy for him. Find out what has been happening in his life in this post.

Anoj Singh's profile summary

Name: Anoj Singh

Anoj Singh Gender: Male

Male Age:

Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: Indian

Indian Education: University of KwaZulu-Natal-CA (SA) and B. ACC.

University of KwaZulu-Natal-CA (SA) and B. ACC. Profession: Qualified chartered accountant

Qualified chartered accountant Occupation: Chief Financial Officer

Chief Financial Officer Business experience: Transnet SOC Limited and Eskom

Transnet SOC Limited and Eskom Eskom timeline: Became CFO in 2015, suspended in 2017, but resigned in 2018

Became CFO in 2015, suspended in 2017, but resigned in 2018 Transnet timeline: Became CFO in 2015 after holding the acting position since 2012

Became CFO in 2015 after holding the acting position since 2012 Residence: City of Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa

City of Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Marital status: In a relationship

In a relationship Latest news: Pending disciplinary hearing

Pending disciplinary hearing LinkedIn: Anoj Singh

Anoj Sing's Bio

How old is Anoj Singh? Where was Anoj Singh born? All these are questions being asked about this South African finance guru. Sadly, he has not revealed when or where he was born, making it hard to state Anoj Singh's age as of 2021.

He has, however, revealed part of his education profile. He attended the University of KwaZulu-Natal, where he graduated as a South African Chartered Accountant, or CA (SA). He also went further to study for his Bachelor of Accountancy in the same institution.

Career highlights

Anoj's career profile is pretty impressive. He has worked for reputable financial institutions like Eskom and Transnet. Take a look at his career profile:

2003-2009: Senior Financial Manager at Freight Rail division in Transnet

Senior Financial Manager at Freight Rail division in Transnet 2009-2012: Acting CFO at Transnet

Acting CFO at Transnet 2012-2015: Chief Financial Officer at Transnet

Chief Financial Officer at Transnet 2015-2018: Chief Financial Officer at Eskom. He was suspended in September 2017 but resigned in January 2018.

Controversies

Singh has frequently been gracing Mzansi's television screens for the last couple of months, and for all the wrong reasons. Transnet's former finance boss Anoj Singh was called out to explain how the Guptas made away with billions of rands at the parastatal and under his watch.

One Anoj Singh Zondo Commission hearing revealed that the Gupta enterprise pocketed roughly 85% of the estimated R49 billion of the state funds through paydirt deals. He is believed to have known about the dodgy deals because he made several trips to Dubai between 2014 and 2015, which are believed to have been organized by Gupta associate Salim Essa.

He is also believed to have known about the deals as he stayed in the same hotel with the Guptas. More so, his driver testified that he would collect suitcases filled with cash from the Guptas and deposit them into safety deposit boxes.

Nonetheless, Singh defended himself by acknowledging that he was in Dubai for cultural and religious reasons. It so happens that he is Indian like the Guptas and was in Dubai at the same time. The case is still ongoing, which might explain the numerous Anoj Singh State Capture appearances.

Anoj Singh latest news

He was in 2020 stripped of his South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) membership after being found guilty of 12 out of the 18 charges brought against him, including gross negligence and dishonesty.

One of the dealings he was accused of was the 1064 locomotives tender that escalated from R39 billion to R54 billion but was still approved by the board despite no ministerial consent. On the 17th of June 2021, he returned to the State Capture Commission, where Saica told him that he ought to have reported the escalation as a CFO. He still holds his ground on not knowing or being involved in any paydirt deals. The Zondo inquiry resumes to address Anoj Singh's testimonies on his allegations.

Anoj Singh net worth

The State Capture Commission recently asked Singh how he managed to survive financially without touching his salary for three years. Anoj Singh's salary and benefits amounted to R19 million between 2012 and 2015. He said he was a good saver, an aspect that has made most people curious about his net worth. Although it remains a mystery, it is believed to be a decent figure.

Who is Anoj Singh's wife?

Anoj is not an open book when it comes to his family life. However, thanks to his hearings, we have come to learn a few things about his personal life. He revealed he called it quits with his first wife in 2014.

He never gave any more details about his first marriage, which still keeps fans in the dark about the name of Anoj Singh's first wife. Singh was in early 2021 excused from testifying after revealing that his wife had an emergency cesarean section and was now taking care of his newborn.

The news about his wife's delivery left many online looking for Anoj Singh's new wife and Anoj Singh's family photos. Unfortunately, this information is unavailable, including that of Anoj Singh's house.

Where is Anoj Singh now?

This question has become very popular following Anoj Singh's former fraudulent reports at Eskom. At the moment, he is not believed to be associated with any parastatal. Nonetheless, he is still making appearances at the State Capture Commission in Johannesburg to explain the allegations brought against him.

Anoj Singh is a South African chartered accountant by profession who has worked for Transnet SOC Limited and Eskom. He has been accused of several dirty deals, which he has been testifying at the State Capture Commission.

