Malaika Mosendane’s biography

Malaika Mosendane is one of the entertainment industry's latest undeniable talents and has become the star of one of Netflix's latest releases, a Danish Sci-fi series called Chosen. Aside from that, she has other exciting projects in the pipeline. Here is her biography, including her current career moves.

The show Chosen, which has shot her to stardom, is centred around a young teen whose world is turned upside down as she and her friend circle uncover a concerning truth hidden in their small town. After watching the first season, fans want to know more about the star's life. Here is her profile summary before we go into more detail.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Malaika Berenth Mosendane Nickname Malaika Date of birth 25 January (unconfirmed) Age 18-22 years of age (estimated) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Undisclosed location in Canada Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current nationality Canadian Marital status Single Gender Female Weight 52 kg (estimated) Height 168 cm (estimated) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Profession Actress Net worth $100,000 – $500,000 (estimated) Social media profiles Instagram

Malaika Mosendane’s age

Although her age has never been confirmed, she is estimated to be between 18 to 22 years of age in 2022.

Malaika Mosendane’s ethnicity

There has also been no confirmation of her ethnicity, but she is either of African-American or mixed descent.

Malaika Mosendane's movies and TV shows

The actress may have found her breakthrough role with Chosen, but it is not her only appearance on the screen. Here are the various productions in which you can find her:

Chosen

Nursery School

Mystery Meat

Kald Mig Far

The Sommerdahl Murders

Malaika Mosendane’s net worth

According to online reports, her ever-growing career has given her an estimated net worth of between $100,000 and $500,000. But, this amount has not been confirmed by the star.

Malaika Mosendane’s social media

Her Instagram is @malaikabm, with 5,389 followers on the platform as of 1 December 2022.

Malaika Mosendane is relatively new on the scene but is already showing a promising future career thanks to her striking looks and skilled acting. Keep an eye on her social media to see what exciting projects she works on next.

