Reality TV fans probably know about the Real Housewives franchise, a show that depicts the lifestyle of celebrity wives and girlfriends and the drama they experience on a daily basis. Specifically, The Real Housewives of Atlanta spin-off is one of the most successful, with major names coming from the show, including DeShawn Snow.

The reality star is known for her brief appearance on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Photo: @deshawnsnow on Instagram (modified by author)

Since her days on the show, she has achieved even more commercial success, even going on to have her own NPO to support and uplift young women. Besides that, what is DeShawn Snow doing now? Here is her profile summary before we further detail her career and other aspects of her life.

Profile summary and bio

Full name DeShawn Snow Nickname Lil' Shawnee' Date of birth 17 March 1973 Age 49 years of age (2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Detroit, Michigan, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Pentecostal Current residence Alpharetta, Georgia, USA Current nationality American Marital status Divorced Ethnicity African-American Gender Female Weight Undisclosed Height 167 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Unknown Siblings Jarren Christopher Snow, Darius Michael Snow, and Eric Javon Snow Profession TV personality, businesswoman, real estate agent, philanthropist Education Michigan State University (Bachelor's Degree in Marketing) Native language English Net worth $1.5 million Social media profiles LinkedIn Instagram Twitter

DeShawn Snow’s Wiki and other online sources inform us that she used to be married to Eric snow, a former NFL basketball player and current basketball coach. DeShawn Snow’s husband then joined her on the show and was documented on RHOA, but it was short-lived.

DeShawn Snow’s age

The reality TV star is 49 years of age as of 2022.

Are DeShawn Snow and her husband still together?

So, is DeShawn Snow still married to the successful sportsman? Unfortunately, she and Eric ultimately divorced in 2010 after 12 years together.

Who is Eric Snow married to now?

Carrie Snow is the former athlete's current wife, but there is no confirmation of when they met or subsequently got married.

She documents her daily life on social media platforms like Instagram. Photo: @deshawnsnow on Instagram (modified by author)

DeShawn Snow’s children

The ex-couple has three sons together, Jarren Christopher Snow, Darius Michael Snow, and Eric Javon Snow.

DeShawn Snow’s career

So, how many seasons was DeShawn Snow on RHOA? The star only appeared on the show for one season back in 2008, leaving swiftly to explore different avenues and passion projects.

Although mainly known through her TV appearances, she is currently a real estate agent and runs an NPO for young women under her name, the DeShawn Snow Foundation.

DeShawn Snow’s foundation

Her foundation, which operates under her name, aims to uplift and support young girls and women who need assistance through moral guidance or financial aid. She created a campaign to raise $1 million for her cause.

So, how much did DeShawn raise? She has since said they only managed to raise close to $30,000 and broke even, but they got various offers for additional fundraising efforts and extra donations after it was publicised.

Since her reality show days, she seems to be happier than ever. Photo: @deshawnsnow on Instagram (modified by author)

DeShawn Snow’s net worth

Her net worth is an impressive $1.5 million thanks to her previous reality TV past and current business endeavours.

Social media pages

DeShawn Snow’s Instagram is @deshawnsnow, with 31.6 thousand followers. Her Twitter page is @deshawnsnow, with 22.7 thousand followers. You can also find her on LinkedIn. For those curious, Eric Snow’s Instagram does not seem to exist.

Although best-known for her marriage with her famous ex-husband, which was partly documented on reality TV, she is more than just a former spouse of a successful athlete. Her NPO and other business moves show that she is successful in her own right.

