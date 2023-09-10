Noah Thompson's girlfriend in 2023: Is he still with his girlfriend?

Noah Thompson is renowned as the 2022 winner of the 20th season of the popular television show American Idol. The fast-rising singer won not just the show but also hearts and fans. His relationship saga has been making rounds, and many ask who Noah Thompson's girlfriend is and whether he is still with his baby mama.

Country musician and songwriter Noah Thompson became famous after he won the American Idol show, leaving with a reward of $250,000. He also signed a recording contract deal with Hollywood Records. Aside from singing on stage, he displays his talent on his Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok accounts.

Noah Thompson's profile summary and bio

Full name Noah Thompson Gender Male Date of birth 18 April 2002 Age 21 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Huntington, West Virginia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Blue Mother Elizabeth Miller Father Chris Thompson Siblings 3 Marital status Single Children 1 School Lawrence County High School Profession Singer, songwriter, social media influencer Net worth $1.5 million Social media Instagram

Who is Noah Thompson?

Noah is an American singer and songwriter born in Huntington, West Virginia, United States, and originates from Louisa, Kentucky. He is 21 years old in 2023 and was born on 18 April 2002.

Noah Thompson's parents

His father is Chris Thompson, while his mother, Elizabeth Miller, dassed in 2018 after a heart attack. The singer reportedly has three siblings: brother Gibson and two sisters, Britany Miller Dawson and Alexandria Kyle Ambrose.

Noah graduated from Lawrence County High School in Louisa, Kentucky. He began singing young and started his musical training with the Piano. The 2022 American Idol winner was a construction worker in Kentucky before his friend Arthur persuaded him to audition for the show.

Does Noah Thompson have a girlfriend?

It is uncertain if he has a girlfriend, but he had one named Angel Dixon. She was born in Blaine, Kentucky, on 22 April 2001. Her parents are Greg Fugit and Sharon Workman.

Noah Thompson's dating history with Angel began in 2018. The duo were reportedly high school sweethearts at Lawrence County High School. They also went to prom together in 2019. After graduation, Angel attended Big Sandy Community and Technical College in Prestonburg, Kentucky.

The singer and his girlfriend welcomed their son, Walker Lee, in 2019. Though young, Walker and his mother supported him during his time on American Idol. Noah also revealed that his son motivated him to compete in the show.

Is Noah Thompson still with his girlfriend?

It is yet to be revealed whether they are still together, though the duo stopped posting about each other on their Instagram pages. Rumours indicate the couple might have split because of the singer's alleged affair with the 2022 runner-up of American Idol HunterGirl.

The country musician revealed he has been depressed and spent most of his time writing breakup songs. He said Middle of God Knows Where is a breakup song he wrote after winning the show. All these fueled more rumours about Angel Dixon and Noah Thompson's breakup.

Are Noah and Angel still together?

Though Thompson relocated to Nashville, Angel revealed in early 2023 that they were on good terms and took care of their son together. While the rumour of their breakup brewed, a man's picture named Noah Marshall that Angel posted on her Facebook account settled some fans' curiosity about Noah Thompson and his girlfriend.

Are Noah Thompson and HunterGirl a couple?

They are only close friends and have debunked the rumour of their romantic link. In a TikTok video, the singer revealed they were there for each other on the show and are becoming fast buddies.

This revelation sparked many dating rumours, but he still maintained his stand in an interview on Taste of Country Nights with Evan Paul in 2022. He also revealed that Angel and HunterGirl were friends. HunterGirl also disproved the rumours. In an interview, she said:

I think it was just being in the top two, and then coming off and doing that tour and stuff. You know, there's always going to be people talking and stuff, but no. Noah's such a good guy. He's one of my really good friends.

In April 2023, she sang a duet with Noah on the American Idol stage. They sang Noah's 2022 single, One Day Tonight.

What happened to HunterGirl?

Born as Hunter Wolkonowski, the American country singer was the runner-up of American Idol in 2022. She also won a Platinum Ticket during the show. After the show ended, she went on tour and opened for Grand Ole Opry and Lainey Wilson. She also goes live to sing on her Instagram account. Her latest single is Hometown Out of Me.

Is Noah Thompson single?

As of 2023, there are no reports of Thompson being in a new relationship or official statement of his break up with Angel. He is assumed to be single, focusing on his career in Nashville. He travels occasionally to Kentucky to spend time with his son.

Noah Thompson faced a lot of backlash after the rumours of his break up with the mother of his son broke out. But the artist chooses to be private with his relationship issues, making Noah Thompson's girlfriend in 2023 remain unknown.

