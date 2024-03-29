Jeff Probst’s net worth: Survivor host's salary, real estate & wealth

Jeff Probst is an American TV presenter, producer and young adult fiction writer. He is best known as the host of Survivor, for which he has earned four Primetime Emmy Awards. The star also hosted the daytime talk show, The Jeff Probst Show, from 2012 to 2013. With a television career spanning over two decades, it is safe to assume the presenter has amassed substantial wealth from his career. So, what is Jeff Probst’s net worth?

Jeff Probst’s net worth makes it clear that he is anything but your average television host. His charismatic personality and professional dedication have made him a fan favourite on American television, translating to his bank account.

This article uncovers the threads of Probst’s success while estimating his net worth, a topic subject to public scrutiny.

Jeff Probst’s profile summary

Full name Jeffrey Lee Probst Famous as Jeff Probst Gender Male Date of birth 4 November 1961 Age 62 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Wichita, Kansas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Newport High School Height 5’10’’ (178 cm) Weight 77 kg (170 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Lisa Ann Russell Stepchildren 2 Parents Jerry and Barbara Probst Siblings 2 Profession Television presenter, producer, author Years active 1996-present Net worth $50 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

How old is Jeff Probst?

Jeff Probst (aged 62 as of 2024) was born on 4 November 1961 at Wesley Medical Centre in Wichita, Kansas, USA. His parents, Barbara and Jerry Probst, raised him alongside his two brothers.

Regarding his education, the television personality attended Newport High School, where he graduated in 1979. He then proceeded to Seattle Pacific University but left to pursue a television career before graduating.

What is Jeff Probst’s net worth in 2024?

Bustle estimates Probst’s net worth to be $50 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful television presenter, producer and author career.

How does Jeff Probst make his money?

Jeffrey’s story is not just about wealth but a narrative of passion meeting opportunity. He has several income streams that contribute significantly to his financial portfolio. Below is a breakdown of Probst’s revenue-generating channels:

Survivor

Probst has hosted the Survivor series since its inception in 2000. During an interview with Talks at Google, Jeff revealed how he landed this coveted role after turning down many job opportunities.

I had moved from New York to LA and wanted to do something with storytelling in it. And all the stuff I was getting offered was like dating shows. I was like, I cannot do it. So, I kept turning jobs down, and I had no money left.

He also narrated his breakthrough moment when he heard Survivor’s executive producer, Mark Burnett, speak about the show on the radio:

Then I heard Mark on the radio one day and thought, oh my God, it is called Survivor; that is what I am meant for. I wanted it.

Jeff then met Mark but did not hear from him for months. However, Burnett ultimately selected Jeffrey for Survivor, and the rest is history.

With 46 seasons and 664 series episodes available, fans are curious about Jeff Probst’s salary. According to Distractify, the TV presenter reportedly bags $8 million per season.

Other TV and film gigs

What was Jeff Probst's job before Survivor? Before he started hosting the reality competition show, the television personality hosted FX’s Backchat in 1996. From 1998 to 2001, he hosted the VH1 series Rock & Roll Jeopardy!

At the same time, he served as the correspondent for the syndicated program Access Hollywood. In addition, Jeff wrote and directed the Lionsgate-released film Finder’s Fee.

From September 2012 to May 2013, he hosted The Jeff Probst Show. Sadly, the show did not air for a second season due to low ratings. Here is a glimpse of TV shows and films Probst has made an appearance in:

Celebrity Jeopardy!

Fillmore!

Mad TV

I Get That A Lot

How I Met Your Mother

Two and a Half Men

Life in Pieces

Family Guy

Saturday Night Live

Books

Lee monetized his Survivor fame by launching an authoring career. In the past decade, he and his co-author Chris Tebbetts have released six books: Trial By Fire, Survivor, Stranded, Shadow Island: Desperate Measures, Shadow Island: The Sabotage and Shadow Island: Forbidden Passage.

Jeff Probst’s house

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Jeffrey paid $5 million for an 8,000-square-foot home on nearly 4 acres in Studio City, California, in 2011. He bought the property from the late Gene Autry’s widow, who had initially planned to turn it into a Gene Autry museum but failed to acquire zoning permission.

Jeff Probst’s cars

Despite being one of America’s richest TV presenters, Jeff maintains simplicity regarding his rides. Here is a summary of his car collection according to HotCars:

1996 Volkswagen Beetle

2003 GNC Denali

2006 Toyota Prius

Toyota Highlander

Jeff Probst’s net worth has increased by a million over the years. This mirrors his financial achievements in his multifaceted career and personal endeavours. Lee's wealth is also expected to rise as the reality competition, Survivor, continues to air.

