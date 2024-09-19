James Bond actors in order: From Sean Connery to Daniel Craig

The James Bond franchise has been crucial to spy stories for years, starting with Ian Fleming’s famous books in 1953. The character 007 became the most famous fictional spy through his many movies, starting with Dr. No in 1962. Despite that popularity, you might not know all seven actors who have played him. This post highlights all the James Bond actors in order.

Sean Connery (L), Daniel Craig (C) and George Lazenby (R) are some of the James Bond actors. Photo: Bob Penn, Karwai Tang, Angela Weiss (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Over more than 60 years, seven actors have portrayed James Bond in twenty-five films from Eon Productions, with rumours swirling that Aaron Taylor-Johnson might be the next one to pop in the famous tuxedo. From Sean Connery to Daniel Craig, find out all the actors who played James Bond and what their eras brought to the franchise.

James Bond actors in order

How many actors played James Bond? Seven actors have portrayed the iconic movie spy of all time: Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. Below are the James Bond actors in chronological order.

Actor Movies Sean Connery Dr. No (1962) From Russia with Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever. David Niven Casino Royale George Lazenby On Her Majesty's Secret Service Roger Moore Live and Let Die, The Man with the Golden Gun, The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker, For Your Eyes Only, A View to a Kill Timothy Dalton The Living Daylights, License to Kill Pierce Brosnan GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, Die Another Day Daniel Craig Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, No Time to Die

1. Sean Connery

Sir Sean Connery at the Edinburgh International Film Festival at Cineworld in Edinburgh, Scotland, Great Britain. Photo: Marc Marnie

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Thomas Sean Connery

: Thomas Sean Connery Date of birth : 25 August 1930

: 25 August 1930 Date of death: 1 October 2020

1 October 2020 Age : 90 years

: 90 years Place of birth: Edinburgh, Scotland

Sir Sean Connery was the first actor to play James Bond, starting with Dr. No in 1962. Connery starred in seven Bond films, including famous ones like From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), and Diamonds Are Forever (1971).

Connery made his last appearance in the franchise in Never Say Never Again (1983), a non-Eon-produced Bond film. Outside of Bond, he had a long, successful career in Hollywood and even won an Oscar for his role in The Untouchables in 1987. He also appeared in Marnie (1964), The Hill (1965), The Offence (1973) and Robin and Marian (1976).

2. David Niven

David Niven was a British actor, soldier, memoirist, and novelist. Photo: TV Times

Source: Getty Images

Full name : James David Graham Niven

: James David Graham Niven Date of birth : 1 March 1910

: 1 March 1910 Date of death: 29 July 1983

29 July 1983 Age : 73 years

: 73 years Place of birth: Grosvenor Gardens House, London, United Kingdom

David Niven was a British actor, soldier, memoirist, and novelist. David Niven played James Bond in the 1967 film Casino Royale, but this was not part of the official James Bond series produced by Eon Productions. Instead, Casino Royale was a comedy spoof based on Ian Fleming's novel, and Niven portrayed an older, more gentlemanly version of Bond.

Although Niven's portrayal was a one-off and not considered part of the main James Bond timeline, he had a long career in Hollywood, winning an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Separate Tables (1958). He was also known for starring in The Bishop's Wife (1947), Enchantment (1948), Death on the Nile (1978) and The Pink Panther (1963).

3. George Lazenby

Actor George Lazenby at the 3rd annual Matthew Silverman Memorial Foundation Gala at the El Caballero Country Club on 20 April 2015 in Tarzana, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Full name : George Robert Lazenby

: George Robert Lazenby Date of birth : 5 September 1939

: 5 September 1939 Date of death : Goulburn, Australia

: Goulburn, Australia Age : 85 years old (as of 2024)

: 85 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Goulburn, Australia

George Robert Lazenby is a former Australian actor. He was the second actor to play James Bond in the Eon Productions film series, playing the character in On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969).

Although On Her Majesty's Secret Service is now considered one of the best Bond films by many fans, Lazenby chose not to continue after just one movie. This decision ended his brief stint as 007, but his performance has since gained recognition for offering a fresh take on the iconic spy.

4. Roger Moore

Roger Moore in Aachen, Germany on 25 June 2013. Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sir Roger George Moore KBE

Sir Roger George Moore KBE Date of birth: 14 October 1927

14 October 1927 Date of death : 23 May 2017

: 23 May 2017 Age: 89 years

89 years Place of birth: Stockwell, London, United Kingdom

Roger Moore played James Bond in seven films from 1973 to 1985, making him the longest-serving actor in the role. His first film was 1973's Live and Let Die before he took his final spin in 1985's A View to Kill. Other films in which he appeared as James Bond include The Man with the Golden Gun (1974), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), Moonraker (1979) and For Your Eyes Only (1981).

Moore's seven appearances as Bond are the most of any actor in the Eon-produced entries. He has also starred in various television series, including The Saint (1962–1969), Western Maverick (1960–1961) and The Persuaders! (1971–1972). He succumbed to cancer on 23 May 2017 at his home in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

5. Timothy Dalton

Timothy Dalton on the "Penny Dreadful" set at Ardmore Studios on 13 February 2015 in County Wicklow, Ireland. Photo: Vera Anderson

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Timothy Leonard Dalton Leggett

Timothy Leonard Dalton Leggett Date of birth : 21 March 1946

: 21 March 1946 Age : 78 years old (as of 2024)

: 78 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Colwyn Bay, United Kingdom

Timothy Dalton is a British actor who played James Bond in two films: The Living Daylights (1987) and Licence to Kill (1989). Beginning his career on stage, Timothy made his film debut in the 1968 historical drama The Lion in Winter, where he starred alongside Peter O'Toole and Katharine Hepburn.

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, he appeared in various best movies, such as Wuthering Heights (1970) and Flash Gordon (1980), where he played Prince Barin. In addition to his film work, Dalton has had a prolific television career, starring in popular shows like Jane Eyre (1983), Penny Dreadful (2014-2016), and Doom Patrol (2019-present).

6. Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan at US-Ireland Alliance's 2024 Oscar Wilde Awards at Bad Robot on 7 March 2024 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Pierce Brendan Brosnan

Pierce Brendan Brosnan Date of birth : 16 May 1953

: 16 May 1953 Age : 71 years old (as of 2024)

: 71 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Drogheda, Ireland

Pierce Brendan Brosnan is an Irish actor and film producer. He played James Bond in four films from 1995 to 2002. The movies he appeared in include GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day.

During a 2020 interview with The Guardian, Brosman said that his departure from the franchise was because the producers wanted to rejuvenate the franchise. He said:

There is no regret. I do not let regret come into my world … It leads to more misery and regrets...Bond is the gift that keeps giving and has allowed me a remarkable career. Once you are branded as a Bond, it is with you forever, so you better make peace with it, and you would better understand that when you walk through those doors and pick up the mantle of playing James Bond.

After his time as James Bond, Brosnan continued to work in films such as The Matador (2005), which earned him critical praise, and Mamma Mia! (2008). He has also worked as a producer through his production company, Irish DreamTime. Throughout his career, he has won two Golden Globe Award nominations.

7. Daniel Craig

Actor Daniel Craig at the "Puñales Por La Espalda: El Misterio De Glass Onion" photocall at the Rosewood Villa Magna Hotel on 19 October 2022 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Carlos Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Daniel Wroughton Craig

: Daniel Wroughton Craig Date of birth : 2 March 1968

: 2 March 1968 Age : 56 years old

: 56 years old Place of birth: Chester, United Kingdom

Daniel Craig is a British actor known for his portrayal of James Bond in five instalments in the film series Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015), and No Time to Die (2021). He is the highest-paid actor to have appeared in the Bond series.

During a 2019 interview with The Sunday Times, Craig shared his thoughts on joining the long-standing legacy before leaving the franchise. He said:

This may be hard to believe, but I love the fact I am Bond. We’re in rare air, making Bond movies. It is one of the most intense, fulfilling things I’ve ever done, but it takes a lot of energy, and I’m getting old. I’m getting creaky.

Craig commenced his professional acting career in 1992 after appearing in the drama The Power of One. His big break came in 1996 after he starred in Our Friends in the North. Daniel Craig further achieved widespread recognition for his supporting roles in films such as Elizabeth (1998), Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001), Road to Perdition (2002), Layer Cake (2004), and Munich (2005).

Who will replace Daniel Craig as James Bond?

It was reported in March 2024 that Aaron Taylor-Johnson was offered the part. According to The Sun, Taylor-Johnson had to sign the contract in March 2024.

Who played 007 the most?

Roger Moore played James Bond the most, appearing in seven films from 1973 to 1985. His tenure as 007 included:

Live and Let Die (1973)

(1973) The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

(1974) The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

(1977) Moonraker (1979)

(1979) For Your Eyes Only (1981)

(1981) A View to a Kill (1985)

Who was the longest James Bond?

Roger Moore holds the record for the longest-serving James Bond in terms of his tenure, having played the role from 1973 to 1985, spanning 12 years. He appeared in seven Bond films during this period.

Who got paid the most to play James Bond?

According to the Guinness World Record, Daniel Craig is reported to have received the highest salary for playing James Bond. For his final film, No Time to Die (2021), he was reportedly paid around $25 million, significantly higher than the salaries of previous Bond actors.

Over the last sixty years, seven actors have portrayed James Bond in twenty-five films from Eon Productions. From Sean Connery to Daniel Craig, 007 has become one of the most famous fictional characters ever. Above are James Bond actors in order by year. These actors brought their unique style and depth to the character, reflecting the changing times and audience expectations.

READ ALSO: Warrior season 4 release date & latest updates: Is it happening?

Briefly.co.za published facts about Warrior season 4, including the release date and latest updates. Fans of the martial arts crime drama Warrior have been on a rollercoaster of emotions regarding the show's future.

Despite being cancelled by Max after its third season, the series found a new home on Netflix, sparking hope for a potential fourth season. Warrior series is based on the writings of renowned martial arts star Bruce Lee.

Source: Briefly News