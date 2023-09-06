Everything to know about Grant Shaffer, Alan Cumming's husband

Grant Shaffer is an American art illustrator and storyboard artist based in New York City, United States. He is, however, famous for being the husband of renowned Scottish actor Alan Cumming, who he married in 2007.

Grant Shaffer and Alan Cumming have been married since 2007. Photo: Leon Bennett/Bruce Glikas on Getty Images (modified by author)

Alan Cumming is a multi-award-winning actor and theatrical performer known for his roles in the Spy Kids trilogy, X2, The Good Wife, and Schmigadoon! He was married to actress Hilary Lyon for eight years and dated actress Saffron Burrows for about two years before coming out as bisexual in 1998.

Grant Shaffer's profile summary and bio

Who is Grant Shaffer?

Grant Shaffer is a Manhattan-based illustrator and artist with over 25 years of experience. According to his bio on the Grant Shaffer website, his illustrations have been featured in several newspapers and magazines, including Interview Magazine, The New Yorker, and The New York Times.

Shaffer has worked with Penguin Random House as a children's books illustrator and has 12 solo gallery exhibitions. He teaches two illustration courses at the School of Visual Arts and general art at the Hetrick-Martin Institute.

Grant is also a storyboard artist for music videos and films. He has created music videos for Tori Amos, Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift, Madonna, Genesis, and Beyoncé.

Some of Grant Shaffer's movie projects have been with major films like The Girl on the Train, Zoolander, Species, Closer, Ransom, Little Children, What Happens in Vegas, Angeles in America, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, and Tick Tick...BOOM!

Alan Cumming's husband, Grant Shaffer, is based in New York. Photo: Stephen Lovekin

Grant Shaffer's age

Alan Cumming's husband was born on 27th January 1965 in San Francisco, California, and he moved to New York in the late 90s. He is 58 years old as of 2023, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Grant Shaffer's spouse

Grant and Alan Cumming tied the knot in a civil marriage ceremony held at the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, London, on 7th January 2007. The couple had dated for about two years.

They held their second wedding on their 5th marriage anniversary in January 2012. The ceremony was celebrated at the Soho Grand Hotel in New York, several months after it became the sixth state in the US to legalize same-sex marriage.

Shaffer and Cumming have collaborated on several projects. Shaffer created illustrations for the actor's bar, Club Cumming. They also worked together on the children's book, The Adventures of Honey & Leon, based on their departed rescue dogs. Alan wrote the book while Grant made the illustrations.

Grant and Alan worked together on the actor's book, The Adventures of Honey & Leon. Photo: Eugene Gologursky

How did Alan Cumming and Grant Shaffer meet?

The couple met through mutual friends in New York City. Before they crossed paths, Alan was married to actress Hilary Lyon from 1986 to 1994 and later came out as bisexual in 1998. Talking to Closer Weekly in January 2020, the Scottish actor said he knew Grant was the one when they met.

He's lovely, kind and hilarious, but he's also the first person who hasn't wanted to change me. We respect each other, and we were a bit older when we met, so you know yourself more and are more respectful.

Grant Shaffer's net worth

The artist has an estimated net worth of around $2 million in 2023. His husband, actor Alan Cummings, is estimated to be worth $5 million.

Cumming and Shaffer have been together for over 15 years. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Grant Shaffer's biography reveals his incredible talent as an illustrator and storyboard artist. His marriage to Cumming is the actor's longest relationship. The two have established themselves as a power couple in the LGBTQ+ community.

