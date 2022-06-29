A lady was distraught after the man she dated for an entire year left her for a hun he only spent a few days with

Taking to Quora, the heartbroken woman described how hurt she was after she was left high and dry by her boyfriend, asking other ladies for advice on how to get over the heartbreak

Women on the social media platform were quick to offer the lady words of encouragement after the terrible ordeal

Getting over a breakup can be hard, especially when you’ve been dumped unexpectedly by someone you saw a future with.

A woman was left shattered after her long-term bae left her in the lurch for a woman he met days before.

A woman was crushed after being dumped unexpectedly for a woman her man only spent a couple of days with. Image: Getty Images/Stock Image.

Source: Getty Images

He didn’t even know the hun properly and only spent a couple of days with her, but decided to end his year-long relationship for a chance at new love, Women24 reported.

Taking to the Quora, the lady posted about how distraught she was at the sad state of affairs and asked other women for advice on how to get over the pain:

“My boyfriend of one year broke up with me for a girl he met a few days ago. What do I do?”

Quora users were quick to advise the heartbroken woman, with many ladies noting that his leaving her was a huge blessing in disguise.

Dora R said:

“Say good riddance. He's just not that into you. You just dodged a bullet.”

Savannah wrote:

“I’m sorry he did that, but it will be okay. Soon you’ll realise that he wasn’t worthy enough for you, and you’ll find someone who’s much better for you.”

Andrew Lenihan added:

“Consider yourself lucky to be rid of him. He doesn’t love you, and you’re better off without him. I know it hurts a lot, but it’s better to find out now rather than after marriage and kids with him. You can spend a month feeling the grief, but after that, it’s time to get back into life.”

