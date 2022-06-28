A frustrated lady took to the Relationship World Facebook to seek advice regarding a communication issue in her relationship

She disclosed that her boyfriend is never really bothered to text her first and that she always has to initiate a conversation

Many netizens flocked in on the post to help the lady understand why her man has been giving her the cold shoulder

Budding relationships are built on communication. And in today’s modern world, like it or not, texting is a big part of how we communicate with each other.

One lady has been receiving the cold shoulder from her bae and she just doesn’t understand why. So much so that she took to the Relationship World Facebook page to seek advice on her trouble in paradise.

When it comes to dating, the rules around texting can also be frustrating and confusing, especially when a woman finds herself asking whether to initiate a conversation with a man. However, this shouldn’t be a big issue if it is with someone you’re in a relationship with right? Or is it?

The unidentified lady revealed that her boyfriend just simply doesn't text her first.

“I have to text him first, and after that, he often doesn't text me back. Why?” she added on the .

Netizens did not hesitate to offer their 2 cents' advice on the lady’s dilemma, with many expressing that her man probably wasn’t that into her or didn’t value their relationship.

Deborah Ann shared:

“Cause you are not a priority to him. So do yourself a favor a make yourself a priority.”

AbsaRa ImRan Khan replied:

“Coz he is interested in texting other girls.”

Amanda Kelly wrote:

“He isn't your boyfriend. If he cared he'd be answering you. Guarantee he's talking to someone though. You definitely deserve better. Time to say 'Bye Boy, I know my worth' .”

Christine Kovach reacted:

“He's just not that into you.”

Tara Ann Redditt commented:

“He doesn't want to. It really is just that simple. Stop making up excuses for a man that just doesn't want to be in a relationship with you.”

Sheryl Vanover remarked:

“I’ve been in the same situation I stop texting him and blocked his number you deserve better. I’ll stay single until the right one comes along.”

