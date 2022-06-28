A gorgeous photojournalist from the United States has taken to social media to proudly say that she’s embracing her natural hair in professional settings

As a media professional, Amber Marie Green was often told that her afro was unprofessional and distracting, which hurt her deeply

But now, the woman has stopped trying to fit in with normative Eurocentric beauty standards and proudly wears her crown while slaying in her career

A beautiful black photojournalist and digital storyteller from the United States has opened up about being proud of her natural hair and learning to embrace who she is in the newsroom.

In a social media post, Amber Marie Green noted that she was often told that her beautiful afro was distracting, which led her to dye and straighten her lovely curls to fit in with her colleagues.

The photojournalist now proudly embraces her hair instead of trying to adopt normative beauty standards. Image: Amber Marie Green/LinkedIn and amber_marie_green/Instagram.

But now, the Chicago-based lady has learnt to accept herself the way she is and is proud of her gorgeous locks, even in professional settings.

In a LinkedIn post, Amber wrote:

“There was a short moment in my life where I tried to be “normal”. I dyed my hair brunette, straightened it, and added a weave. [I thought to myself], maybe if I looked like a respectable “news anchor”, people would hire me and take me seriously as a photojournalist.

“I was told that the blonde afro is distracting and unprofessional. I died a thousand deaths inside my soul. The mere fact I conceded to the idea of “normalcy” to get ahead in life didn’t sit right in my spirit.”

The award-winning media professional noted that she didn’t enjoy subscribing to Eurocentric beauty standards and quickly went back to rocking her afro:

“The moment of “normalcy” only lasted a week. Why? Because I am who I am. I am all things great and abundant. What’s for me will effortlessly flow in my life and will be just for me. And the moment I stood in who I am, was when opportunities and abundance came into my life without effort.”

LinkedIn users inspired by woman’s testimony

Amber’s post stirred interesting reactions in social media users, with many LinkedIn peeps proud of the journo for embracing her true beauty.

William Morris wrote:

“You are beautiful just being you, Amber.”

Rita Burke added:

“Gotta be you. Everyone else is taken.”

Yulonda Whisby said:

“Always stay true to who you are no matter what! I am very happy for you. When you love, respect, know yourself for who you are, and walk in your truth, everything will fall as it was designed just for you! Keep your head held high! Walk with God, and you shall be led by no one and nothing but the best! What does normal look like today anyhow? Just what is normal?"

