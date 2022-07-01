Interpol agents arrested James Aliyu, a Nigerian national believed to be a cybercrime kingpin, at his luxury Sandton mansion

Aliyu allegedly defrauded people of R192 million through online romance scams and email business fraud

Some South Africans are not surprised that a Nigerian national is at the centre of a scamming scandal

JOHANNESBURG - A Nigerian national believed to be a cybercrime kingpin, James Aliyu, has been arrested by Interpol agents after a six-year investigation conducted by the US Department of Homeland Security investigations and the US Secret Service.

James Aliyu, popularly known in South African social circles, was apprehended on Wednesday, 29 June at his luxury home in Sandton, Johannesburg. He is being accused of running romance scams and defrauding people of approximately R192 million in online romance scams and business email fraud.

James Aliyu, an alleged cybercrime mastermind was arrested by Interpol agents at his Sandton home on Wednesday. Image: Getty Images/Stock Photo

According to TimesLIVE, Aliyu gained a large following on Instagram and is known for posting pictures of his lavish lifestyle. It has been alleged that Aliyu is connected to several high-profile criminals who have been convicted and is considered a major player in the scamming industry.

Aliyu made headlines when he accused Khanyi Mbau's boyfriend, Terrence Kudzai Mushonga, of defrauding him in a vehicle scam. Speaking to the SundayWorld, Aliyu claimed that Mushonga introduced him to a South African man named Lefa Nzula, who sold him a Mercedes for R720 000 and a Jaguar for R500 000.

It turned out one of the cars had been hijacked and the other one was stolen. Mushonga told the publication that he had no intentions of paying Aliyu back because he paid for the vehicles using fake money. Mushonga also stated that Aliyu was a scammer who was wanted by the FBI.

Aliyu is expected to appear at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for his extradition proceedings.

South Africans react to Aliyu's arrest

Some South Africans believe Aliyu was simply getting reparations from the United States of America through his scams, while others are not shocked that a Nigerian national has been arrested for scamming.

@LikkleGalBigGun said:

"Nigerians still running the scams."

@Africanheires said:

"Nigerians remain undefeated worldwide in scamming and other criminal activities."

@jerry_mosehla said:

"He's not going to see the light again in the USA, in South Africa you bribe them, then you are free, my brooda."

Online romance scams on the rise in South Africa, woman tricked out of R5 million, be vigilant

Briefly News previously reported that the internet has made it easy for single people to find love at the click of a button. But online romance is not always what it appears to be. There are always lurking lice willing to take advantage of broken hearts.

The recent arrest of eight foreign nationals termed 'The Black Axe' sparked a nationwide debate but the plight of the victims was seldom highlighted.

When Cape Town businesswoman Jill Davids (an alias) met an online flame, she thought she had found her knight in shining armour. But it all ended in tears when she lost R5 million to her online bae.

