The South African Police Service arrested a 28-year-old man who tried to smuggle explosives into South Africa from Zimbabwe

The suspect concealed the explosives in a trailer and was destined for Cape Town in the Western Cape

South Africans applauded the police, and some speculated on what the explosives were intended for

The police arrested an explosives smuggler at the Beitbridge Border. Images: South African Police Service/ Facebook and MARCO LONGARI/AFP via Getty Images

BEITBRIDGE, LIMPOPO — The South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested a suspect on 17 May 2025 for trying to smuggle explosives into South Africa at the Beitbridge border in Limpopo.

SAPS arrests explosives smuggler

According to SABC News, the suspect reportedly concealed the explosives in a trailer which a vehicle towed. The 28-year-old and the explosives were bound for Cape Town in the Western Cape. He is expected to appear before the Musina Magistrates' court on 19 May 2025 on charges of contravening the Explosives Avt.

The province's commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, applauded the Beitbridge Port of Entry's departments' vigilance and cooperation. She said the explosives' interception highlighted how effective the security measures at the borders are.

A man used a trailer to try and smuggle explosives. Image: South African Police Service

What you need to know about the Beitbridge Border

The Border Management Authorities stopped a taxi from entering the country carrying 25 foreign nationals in December 2024, and 20 of the passengers were children who were handed over to the Zimbabwean authorities

A South African National Defence Force senior general, Lieutenant-General Ntshavheni Maphapha, said South African politicians are to blame for the country's porous borders

A South African driver was arrested at the Beitbridge border on 3 March 2025 for trying to smuggle dagga into Zimbabwe worth more than half a million

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber launched high-tech tools, including body cams and drones, on 20 April to help fight illegal corruption and secure the South African borders, including the Beitbridge border

The Border Management Authority stopped over 6000 illegal immigrants from entering the country during the Easter Weekend, and arrested 120 suspects for facilitating illegal immigration

South Africans salute SAPS

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post clapped for the police. Some discussed the explosives' purpose.

Siya KaNqayi Nkwayana said:

"Delivering explosives for cash-in-transit heists."

Zelda Asanda Mabadi said:

"Terrorism at its best."

Viketi Eduarso Paulus said:

"Well done to SAPS. These people want to destroy the country with their criminal activities."

Matome Mathekga said:

"Clearly, South Africa is under attack. Our leaders are busy stealing."

Giannis Syo said:

"South Africa is under attack."

SAPS destroys man-made bridge over Limpopo River

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the police discovered a man-made bridge over the Limpopo River near Beitbridge in September 2024 and destroyed it. They believed that the bridge was used to smuggle goods and people between the two countries.

South Africans reacted to the construction of the man-made bridge. Some made jokes while others pointed out that the bridge would be replaced by another one.

