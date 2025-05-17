Global site navigation

SAPS arrests man for crossing into Limpopo from Beitbridge with explosives, SA applauds
South Africa

SAPS arrests man for crossing into Limpopo from Beitbridge with explosives, SA applauds

by  Tebogo Mokwena
3 min read
  • The South African Police Service arrested a 28-year-old man who tried to smuggle explosives into South Africa from Zimbabwe
  • The suspect concealed the explosives in a trailer and was destined for Cape Town in the Western Cape
  • South Africans applauded the police, and some speculated on what the explosives were intended for

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

The South African Police Service arrested a man for trying to smuggle explosives from Zimbabwe into South Africa
The police arrested an explosives smuggler at the Beitbridge Border. Images: South African Police Service/ Facebook and MARCO LONGARI/AFP via Getty Images
Source: UGC

BEITBRIDGE, LIMPOPO — The South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested a suspect on 17 May 2025 for trying to smuggle explosives into South Africa at the Beitbridge border in Limpopo.

SAPS arrests explosives smuggler

According to SABC News, the suspect reportedly concealed the explosives in a trailer which a vehicle towed. The 28-year-old and the explosives were bound for Cape Town in the Western Cape. He is expected to appear before the Musina Magistrates' court on 19 May 2025 on charges of contravening the Explosives Avt.

The province's commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, applauded the Beitbridge Port of Entry's departments' vigilance and cooperation. She said the explosives' interception highlighted how effective the security measures at the borders are.

The South African Police Service arrested a man for smuggling explosives in a trailer
A man used a trailer to try and smuggle explosives. Image: South African Police Service
Source: Facebook

What you need to know about the Beitbridge Border

South Africans salute SAPS

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post clapped for the police. Some discussed the explosives' purpose.

Siya KaNqayi Nkwayana said:

"Delivering explosives for cash-in-transit heists."

Zelda Asanda Mabadi said:

"Terrorism at its best."

Viketi Eduarso Paulus said:

"Well done to SAPS. These people want to destroy the country with their criminal activities."

Matome Mathekga said:

"Clearly, South Africa is under attack. Our leaders are busy stealing."

Giannis Syo said:

"South Africa is under attack."

SAPS destroys man-made bridge over Limpopo River

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the police discovered a man-made bridge over the Limpopo River near Beitbridge in September 2024 and destroyed it. They believed that the bridge was used to smuggle goods and people between the two countries.

South Africans reacted to the construction of the man-made bridge. Some made jokes while others pointed out that the bridge would be replaced by another one.

Source: Briefly News

