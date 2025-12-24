A content creator shared his journey home for the festive season while showing off the progress of his ongoing construction project

The video shared on TikTok captured the heart of a firstborn son taking responsibility for his family’s comfort and housing, impressing many online viewers

Social media users were moved and celebrated his grounded nature while playfully scolding him for bringing his work tools on vacation

After arriving at home for the holidays, content creator Ntokozo expressed his plans to install the ceilings himself. Image: NtokozojoydubekwaMfana

A rainy day in Johannesburg marked the start of a special homecoming for a dedicated son, who gathered his tools and bought groceries to take with him.

Ntokozo shared a video on his TikTok account @ntokozojoydube_kwamfana while cleaning his car in the rain before hitting the road, and it gained massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who loved his vlogs.

The clip starts with him reminding his followers that cultural etiquette suggests bringing sweets and groceries when visiting family and friends. The journey continued through wet weather until he reached his home safely. Ntokozo pointed out the grass and trees his family planted earlier in the year and noted how well the greenery was growing. As a firstborn and breadwinner, he took pride in the unfinished building project he started for his loved ones.

Ntokozo uses his hands to finish construction

He showed off two recently completed bedrooms and pointed out the specific rooms designated for his uncle and himself. He noted that the house lacked ceilings because he did not have enough money to pay for professional labour. Ntokozo explained that his toolbox stays with him so he can use his own hands to finish the work. TikTok user @ntokozojoydube_kwamfana even visited a hardware store to price ceiling boards for a DIY installation. A trip to a local Woolworths store resulted in a chance meeting with followers who convinced him to buy a cologne using some of the ceiling funds.

Viewers praised Ntokozo for knowing that a guest should always bring groceries when visiting home. Image: NtokozojoydubekwaMfana

SA reacts to the selfless breadwinner

The clip garners 535K views, 61K likes, and nearly 600 comments from social media users who loved his content. Many viewers praised him for his maturity and the respect he showed by arriving with groceries for his family. Some users wished him endless blessings for his grounded spirit and love for his family. Others reminded him of his promise to rest and questioned why he brought his toolbox when he was supposed to be on holiday.

User @Pinkairo said:

"Kwamfana, I am speechless at all your doings. May God be with you all the days of your life 🙏."

User @Dee added:

"I just bought my mom R3K groceries for the first time. I am so proud of myself. As broke as I am, now, my heart is at peace 🥹."

User @Ms Kay shared:

"You are my inspiration, thank you."

User @Thabile Zondi commented:

"Ntokozo ama holidays awokuphumula nkosi yami (holidays are for resting, my gosh)😅 . Anyway, we can't wait to see the final results."

User @YouTube@Phumza Siwisa said:

"This is beautiful, Ntokozo, well done ❤."

User @Kabelo Modisa

"Nice one, my brother 🙏."

Watch the TikTok video below:

