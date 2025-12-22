Famous housekeeping expert, Mbali Nhlapho, shared a cost-effective method to breathe new life into faded black clothes using a common pantry staple

The clip was shared on Instagram, where it gained massive traction as users got excited to save their worn-out wardrobes

Social media users were left impressed by the simple trick, with many hailing the businesswoman as a lifesaver for her practical advice

Mbali Nhlapho demonstrated how a simple mixture of coffee and salt can return faded clothes to a rich black colour. Image: @mbalinhlaphoo

Source: Instagram

Mbali Nhlapho, the popular housekeeping guru known for her easy home solutions, revealed that the secret to reviving dark fabrics lies in a simple mixture of coffee and salt.

The video was shared on Instagram by @mbalinhlaphoo, where it went viral, gaining thousands of views, likes, and a flood of appreciative comments.

In the clip, Mbali explained that the coffee works to regain the lost pigment while the salt acts as a stabiliser to preserve the colour while pouring undiluted coffee into a bucket of water containing black jeans. She instructed her followers to soak their faded items in the mixture overnight and check for the desired shade in the morning.

Simple ingredients for professional results

Addressing concerns that may arise about staining, she promised that the restored colour would not rub off on seats or bleed onto other clothes during future washes. The beauty of this hack lies in its accessibility, as Mbali noted that any kind of coffee would do the trick. She emphasised that this method is not only effective but also safe for the fabric, providing a sustainable alternative to throwing away dull shirts or trousers.

The comment section was filled with gratitude and specific questions about whether different types of coffee would work. Image: @mbalinhlaphoo

Source: Instagram

Mzansi praises the housekeeping queen

The clip garnered massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were impressed by the cost-effective hack for their clothes and thanked Mbali for yet another helpful tip. Many viewers expressed their love for her vibrant personality and high-energy delivery, which has made her a household name in home management. Some were unsure which coffee to use, with one user asking if coffee beans would yield the same results.

User @diimiicadaver said:

"You're so cute and sweet."

User @meeklewis2 commented:

"Love your personality, sister .❤️ Thanks for the knowledge 🙏🏿."

User @katleho_kuena_mokoen shared:

"Thank you so much, sis Mbali. I will definitely give it a go."

User @lanretv joked:

"If I smell like coffee all day, then I guess I’m officially the walking Tim Hortons branch they never asked for 😂."

User @___neche asked:

"Without rinsing, won’t it smell like coffee and feel sticky when worn?"

User @poppy_.77

"Sis Mbali, no fabric softener? Thank you for your classes. This is the free education Nelson Mandela was talking about 😍😂. My kids will think I'm being naughty 😂."

Watch the Instagram reel below:

3 Briefly News articles about hacks

A man shared a hack on how to lock WhatsApp chats, to keep private conversations safe from others, disappointing some men who said he was revealing secrets.

A local man's discovery of a unique beauty trick aimed at enhancing fragrance longevity captured widespread attention online.

A smart woman shared a mattress cleaning hack mixing water, Sunlight dishwashing liquid, bicarbonate of soda and Sta-Soft fabric softener in a bowl to make a strong stain removal concoction.

Source: Briefly News