Technology has come a long way and has made it easier for people to stay in touch with each other no matter where they are. Apps like WhatsApp allow us to connect with loved ones, friends, and colleagues through calls, messages, and video chats, all with just a few taps on our phones. While these apps make communication easier, they also raise privacy concerns, as many people want to keep their conversations from prying eyes.

A content creation page, under the Instagram handle @_mchinkuu shared a simple way to lock WhatsApp chats, making sure no one can access them without permission.

The man shows how to lock messages

The clip begins with a joke that caught many off guard, as the man warns others that their partners may be cheating and have locked chats from it. The man further explains the process in simple steps. First, he shows how to long-press the contact details in a chat. This then shows three dots in the top right corner.

By clicking the dots, the user will lock the chat from prying eyes. Then he demonstrates how to go back to the chat, clicks the three dots again and sets up a privacy code. The code will then be needed every time a person opens the contact on WhatsApp to check the chat.

Watch the Instagram video here.

Mzansi reacts to the man's video

The clip gained over 41K views and over 1.7K comments from social media users who shared mixed reviews. Many people were shocked by how much effort it took to cheat seeing that there had to be security codes set up just to keep things secret. Others, however, were disappointed the trick was shared, feeling that such privacy tips should remain a secret.

User @keith._pt1 commented:

"On behalf of all men we are disappointed in you."

User @jukelend_ asked:

"Why did you have to show them😭?"

User @king_shxka added:

"We are a cooked generation 😢."

User @xo__vera asked:

"All this stress just to cheat? How about staying faithful?"

User @thatkaguruguy said:

"At this point rather just stay single! 🤷🏽‍♂️😅."

User @grizz_izz11 added:

"Bro is snitching😭."

