A woman shared an impressive hack for dark armpits and knees which amazed many people online

In the video, the lady unveiled the products that she uses, and Briefly News took a look at the ingredients mentioned by the hun

People reacted to the stunner's clip as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts while inquired more information

One woman on the internet captured the attention of many people after plugging netizens with a method to reduce dark armpits and knees.

A woman plugged South Africans with a hack to remove dark armpits and knees using simple household ingredients. Image: Tim Robberts/Getty Images and ifyekwelem/Instagram

Source: UGC

Hack to clear dark armpits and knees

The lady who goes by the social media handle Ifyekwelem on Instagram shared the impressive hack with her viewers which caught the attention of many people in South Africa.

Darkness around the armpits and knees is a common concern for many people, with factors such as shaving, friction, and the use of harsh skincare products contributing to skin discolouration. However, this newfound beauty hack which the woman shared has provided an affordable solution that seems to work wonders for those struggling with these skin issues according to the woman.

The hack involves using a combination of natural ingredients found in most households, such as baking soda, lemon juice, and toothpaste but she uses Colgate which Ifyekwelem can confirm that it does wonders. Ifyekwelem goes on to mix the ingredients and apply them to all the dark areas on her body such armpits, knees and feet.

Ifyekwelem went on to explain how to make use of ingredients by applying them on the body, saying that one should leave it on for five minutes, and then wash it off. After washing it off, use vitamin C serum.

Watch the video.

SA reacts to woman's beauty hack

Social media users were amped over the lady's hook-up and many flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts.

Zoee_green suggested:

"Just use Turmeric Powder with water and thank me after one or two weeks."

Lalahce added:

"Glycolic Acid can do that without irritation."

Tashasandra shared:

"Mixing salt, lemon, and Colgate (toothpaste) on your armpits is not a safe or effective way to remove darkness. In fact, it can cause burning, irritation, and long-term damage to your skin."

Ashleyscloset_empire wrote:

"It works o… been doing this for over 10 years now. Sometimes I use ground rice and apple cider vinegar too."

krissy_m.au commented:

"It doesn’t work I did this for more than a month, absolutely no difference. I only started noticing gradual change when I changed my roll-on and started waxing instead of hair removal cream or shaving."

A woman showed off a hack to remove dark armpits and knees. Image: JGI/Jamie Grill

Source: Getty Images

Baking soda and lemon juice effects on the skin

According to Healthline baking soda, when combined with lemon juice, does not provide any skin benefits. Its higher pH level can cause skin problems like peeling, acne, and dermatitis. Using a scrubbing motion on the face makes it more irritating. Adding lemon juice may counteract the high pH, but it's difficult to determine the right proportions outside of a laboratory.

