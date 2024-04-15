A video of the high school girls dancing to Dj Maphoria's 'Bula Nthweo' has gone viral

The footage shows the trio showing some smooth and fun dance moves to the amapiano track

The girls won online praise from netizens who were impressed by their routine and energy

A video showcases the girls in their uniforms, grooving with impressive movements. Image: @user_429221

Source: TikTok

A vibey trio went viral after unleashing a dance routine that is smoother than butter.

Schoolgirls jive to DJ Maphorisa track

A TikTok video shows three high schoolgirls dancing with much energy and skill to the trending track Bula Nthweo by DJ Maphorisa, Mahoota, and Vetkuk.

The footage shows the girls dressed in their uniforms as they demonstrate a rehearsed dance routine, which vibey hand and arm movements and shaking of the body.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The video pops with the girls in their uniforms groovin' to the beat with keen moves. Hands and arms flyin', bodies shakin'—this dance routine definitely has a whole vibe!

Watch the video below:

Amapiano dance routine gets SA excited

The video has garnered over 370K views on TikTok and scores of comments from entertained netizens who were impressed by their girls' fun dance routine.

Many couldn't help pointing out how their girl in the middle showed up and showed off with her impressive talent and enegy.

Big S said:

"Girl in the middle ATE! ."

Joseph commented:

"Khuphuka lapho ANC ne DA."

Amanda Zwane said:

"The one in the middle is dancing in capital letters ."

Bubu Mhlongo replied:

"Kancane kancane abamhlophe bazoba abamnyama."

FURA 18 responded:

"Khuphuka lapho noxolo."

thabi_mngadi commented:

"Ngbone esangena ukuthi kuzonyiwa."

mnk_natasha09 wrote:

"You can tell the girl in the middle has a great personality."

samke hlatshwayo replied:

"Akaze thande umlungu kanje❤️❤️cha ngiyazibona manje angikho straight."

tshili said:

"Sihamba naye egroove ke lo."

Young schoolgirl's epic dance moves go viral on TikTok

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young schoolgirl has taken Mzansi by storm showing her jaw-dropping dance moves and playful spirit.

TikTok user @actual_vibe shared the post of the young girl whose infectious energy and unwavering confidence captivated her audiences.

The video of her epic performance has gone viral on social media, garnering millions of views and spreading joy throughout the country.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News