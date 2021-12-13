Somizi Mlhongu has done it again, he predicted Zozi back in 2019 and he predicted that Lelela would succeed at Miss Universe

Back in October, Somgaga predicted that Lelela would make it to the top three of the Miss Universe beauty pageant

His fans took to the comment section to congratulate him on his uncanny skill at predicting winners

Somizi Mhlongu had a lot to say about Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane before her success at Miss Universe in Israel.

He re-uploaded a video he made back in October 2021 when he predicted that she would make it to the top three of Miss Universe.

Somizi predicted Lelela would make it to the top three of Miss Universe. Photo credit: @somizi, @lelela_mswane

Somgaga said that it was her name that filled his confidence and it was enough to make her noticed. He added that her intelligence, personality and body were also amazing.

He joked, saying that he should open up a consulting branch. He mentioned that he predicted Zozi would win back in 2019.

"Ok, think it's time I do future consultations because wow.....This video was recorded on 17 October 2021.....and remember the video about Zozi? Ok...

I'm now open Monday to Thursdays at the Faraday branch lol

Welldone @lalela_mswane you did us proud at miss universe 2021 last night."

This is what his fans had to say about his uncanny skills

simply_comfy:

"I literally posted your prediction on Twitter immediately after she was called into the top 3... I recalled the Zozi one as well."

drlu_:

"Ngicela ukuBook consultation @lalela_mswane did incredibly well."

bongi_mngomezulu:

"Somizi is coming through with the prediction . Please tell me when am I becoming a millionaire Somsom I know it's soon I'm just not sure of the year."

becks_mlilo:

"You are good with predictions @somizi you also did the same with Zozi. Well done Lalela she did us proud."

Lalela Mswane moved the nation with her stunning answers at Miss Universe

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane dazzled at the Miss Universe pageant. Mswane's poise and ability to answer questions under immense pressure impressed tons of people.

One of the questions she was asked struck a chord with many:

"What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?"

Mswane answered:

"I would implore young women today to choose courage over comfort at every opportunity they get. I'd also like young women to know that since the beginning of time, they've had everything within them to achieve anything they've wanted. It was, unfortunately, the world, that convinced us that we did not."

