Bonko Khoza, who played Mqhele Zulu on the popular Showmax soapie The Wife , has already been replaced after his exit from the show

According to reports, Bonko is set to be replaced by the talented eHostela actor Wiseman Mncube

The news has been met with mixed reactions by social media users who are already calling for the show's cancellation

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The Wife Season 3 will see several changes. The popular soapie has been switching up its cast following the exiting of the original cast members such as Mbalenhle Mavimbela, who played Hlomu, Mondli Makhoba, who played Nkosana Zulu, and Bonko Khoza, who portrayed Mqhele Zulu.

Wiseman Mncube has joined 'The Wife' as Mqhele Zulu following Bonko Khoza's exit. Image: @wiseman_mncube and @bonkokhoza.

Source: Instagram

Bonko Khoza stole the hearts of many when he played the charming villain Mqhele Zulu, who fell in love with Hlomu.

According to ZAlebs, Bonko Khoza who left the show has been replaced by Wiseman Mncube. The publication notes that the information was released by popular entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on his Twitter page. He said:

"We have it on good authority and can reveal that Wiseman Mnucbe best known for playing the lead in the Mzansi Magic series eHostela is taking over the role of Mqhele Zulu."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Netizens share mixed responses

Social media users were not ecstatic about the news. Many said Bonko is the only one who can kill the role, while others called for the show to be canceled.

@qobo_ningiza wrote:

"Nah, we reject him already. They can just kill the character qha."

@wise30152072 said:

"We live in SA, I feel sorry for him even if he kills the role, people will still be crying for the previous guy… he needs to be strong."

Ntsiki Mazwai blasts Sol Phenduka says he acted like a church mouse when he saw Mihlali Ndamase in person

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Ntsiki Mazwai has fired shots at Sol Phenduka. The controversial media personality said the Podcast and Chill co-host is bold while gossiping on the podcast but becomes meek when he meets the people in real life.

The controversial poet was making reference to Mihlali Ndamase's interview on the Kaya 959 breakfast show with Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka. As many of you may know, the podcasters blasted Mihlali several times on their popular show.

According to TimesLIVE, the media personality headed to her Twitter page to mock Sol for being a different person when he met Mihlali in person.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News