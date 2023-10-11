Over a year since Riky Rick died, his memory continues to live on through his music

One of the rapper's unreleased songs, Raindrops has found its way back on social media, opening up unhealed wounds

Following his death, heartbroken fans would post lyrics to the song's chorus in remembrance of Riky

Fans were left emotional from listening to Riky Rick's unreleased song, 'Raindrops' from 2020. Images: rikyrickworld

Riky Rick's unreleased song, Raindrops has resurfaced online. The song was first previewed in an emotional performance where Riky Rick, real name Rikhado Makhado, spoke of his mental health troubles.

Though the song never saw the light of day, many fans were quite moved by the lyrics. Raindrops would've served as one of Makhado's last releases in 2020 before he transitioned to events and fashion, ultimately dying two years later.

Riky Rick unreleased song resurfaces

In a Twitter (X) post by Zkhiphani, the publication unearthed Riky Rick's long-awaited song, Raindrops. The song debuted in 2020 during the rapper's performance on Pop Bottles' Rise Of show with the late DJ Dimplez.

The song tackled various aspects of Makhado's life including his career and personal relationships. It follows another unreleased song, The Chant, that was highly acclaimed during the rapper's performances but never left his archives.

Mzansi weighs in on Riky Rick's song

Fans were moved when the song was first introduced but since Riky Rick's death, the song just hits differently:

qhamaclaasen4049 said:

"The raindrops song is so amazing, reminiscent of the Family Values era."

codekxstudios responded:

"'Rain Drops falling on my head' - I can feel this. RIP Boss Zonke, RIP DJ Dimplez...we never die, we multiply."

blackgirlmadeit commented:

"This song has so much depth in it. I hope his spirit is free from all the burden he was feeling. We love you forever Riky!"

robertmalowa2903 said:

"His lyrics, eishh. He saw this coming. RIP legend."

@humbulanimurabi7585 responded:

"He understood the mission and fully accomplished it."

chwayitametele1873 commented:

"My new favourite jam this guy was ahead of his time."

borinchiole posted:

"With Riky having passed on, the words of the raindrops song i bookmarked last year, mean soo sooo much more now. Lala bhuti."

