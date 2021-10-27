Young Stunna was given a gift he could never put a price on - guidance from for producer and DJ Kabza De Small

Having dropped his debut album recently, Young Stunna explained the meaning behind the track in which he paid homage to Kabza De Small

Kabza De Small has had a huge impact on Young Stunna’s life as a whole and he could never thank him enough for it

Mzansi artist Sandile ‘Young Stunna’ Msimango could not be more grateful for producer and DJ Kabza De Small’s influence in his life.

The hip hop game is not for the faint-hearted and having someone who has been through it all right beside you is priceless. Kabza De Small bestowed his knowledge on Young Stunna and helped him break into the industry.

Dropping his debut album Notumato just last week, it was revealed that Young Stunna took time to pay tribute to Kabza De Small in the litty track, Adiwele.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Young Stunna explained how Kabza De Small took him under his wing and taught him things he would have never known on his own, claiming “a lot would have gone wrong” without him.

Young Stunna respects Kabza De Small so much that he has given him the title of 'dad'. Seeing established artists helping the up-and-coming is what we need to see more of!

Kabza De Small looks back on his success as top project marks 1-year anniversary

Kabelo Motha is having the time of his life so far. Kabza De Small, the 'King of Amapiano', has reached a significant milestone. He rushed to Instagram to mark a year since his debut album, I Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust was dropped, reported Briefly News.

“Another special day and milestone for me, today marks one 1 year since the release of my debut I Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust so we dressed the part to celebrate with all of you," he said.

Only two months after its debut, the album was certified double platinum. Scorpion Kings Live, Scorpion Kings, The Return of Scorpion Kings, Piano Hub EP and Pretty Girls Love Amapiano were among his other successful collaborations with DJ Maphorisa.

