This week's wrap up has been great, Siya Kolisi took to Instagram to share his family holiday at the Phinda Private Game Reserve in Zululand. Soulful singer Karabo Mogane and his new wife Sinesipho are officially a part of Mzansi's celeb newlywed squad and a female DJ gives it plenty behind the turntables.

In addition, it looks like Shauwn Mkhize has purchased another luxury vehicle and a young lady got married to a physically challenged man.

1. Keeping Up with the Kolisis: Siya Kolisi and Family Enjoy a Wildlife Adventure in Luxury Game Reserve

Siya Kolisi took to Instagram to share his family holiday at the Phinda Private Game Reserve in Zululand. He can be seen having the time of his life with his wife, Rachel Kolisi, and their two children, Nicholas and Keziah.

Siya has enjoyed much-needed time with his loved ones since starting his new life in Durban. He moved to Durbs after joining the Cell C Sharks and this means he spends less time with his family, who live in Cape Town.

2. 5 Pics: ‘Idols SA’ Winner Karabo Mogane and Sinesipho Mbandazayo’s Stunning White Wedding

Soulful singer Karabo Mogane and his new wife Sinesipho are officially a part of Mzansi's celeb newlywed squad. The couple said their "I do's" in a beautiful ceremony with friends and family in September and have finally shared the gorgeous snaps from their memorable day.

The matrimonial ceremony took place at Oakfield Farm. Although the couple has just shared the snaps, the dreamy ceremony happened on 29 September with only those closest to them in attendance.

3. 'Fully Booked': Video of Another Female DJ Tearing It Up Behind the Decks Has SA Hurting

Uncle Waffles may be the latest female DJ to draw countrywide notice after a video went viral showing her busting it up behind the decks at a party this past weekend, but others too are following suit.

A Facebook user, @Bobsta DaRocksta, decided to treat Mzansi to another female entertainer doing her thing behind the turntables dressed like she is ready for a summer beach party.

4. Ballin': Royal AM Owner Shauwn Mkhize Shows Off R2 Million BMW Wheels

It looks like Shauwn Mkhize has purchased another luxury vehicle and she is showing it off on social media. The Royal AM owner is one of Mzansi's finest and flexed a sexy BMW on the timeline, serving super soft life goals.

Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize is serving luxury goals all over again and this time it's with a classy BMW ride that left all her followers envious. MaMkhize took to to social media to encourage talk about her excitement about basketball but turned heads instead.

5. Pretty Lady Falls in Love with Disabled Man, Wedding Photos Stir Up All the Love

A young lady, Mayfair, who got married to a physically challenged man said before she met him, she had never met anyone like him.

The lady stated that when they shared about their love life online, people had so many nasty comments like the man must be rich and she is targetting his wealth.

Source: Briefly.co.za