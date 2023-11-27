Congratulations are in order for Basetsana Kumalo's son, Nkosinathi

The young man recently graduated from Michaelhouse and received a heartwarming tribute from his mom

Mzansi showered Nkosinathi with praise and fawned over Bassie's post

Basetsana Kumalo penned an emotional post about her son Nkosinathi Gabriel when he graduated from Michaelhouse. Images: basetsanakumalo

Basetsana Kumalo is beaming with pride at her son. Nkosinathi Gabriel Kumalo recently graduated from Michaelhouse, one of the country's most established private senior boys schools. Bassie penned a heartfelt message to her son, praising him for having a good head on his shoulders.

Basetsana Kumalo's son graduates

Basetsana Kumalo is ecstatic after her son, Nkosinathi graduated from Michaelhouse. In an emotional Instagram post, Bassie revealed how it was Nathi's idea, coupled with a 10-page PowerPoint presentation, to go to the prestigious KwaZulu-Natal school at 13 years old.

"You were only 13 when you did your own research and asked to be given an opportunity to study at Michaelhouse. You were only 14 when you left home, today you are an 18-year-old young man.

Super proud of you for the choice that you made and seeing it through. Your strength of character is something I marvel at. You are destined for greatness. Go and win in every space, son. We are so proud of you Champ."

Mzansi fawns over Basetsana Kumalo's son

Followers showed Nkosinathi with praise over his graduation:

ndumimabece reminisced:

"Time truly flies. I remember working at SABC 1 when he was born and we were all so happy. Congratulations to your whole family for this achievement."

patiencemlengana_ praised Nathi:

"Wow! Nkosinathi Kumalo you have made all of us so proud. This is heartwarming. I am emotional too."

johanna.makgalemele said:

"I’m emotional, thank you, Lord, so proud of you Nathi. Well done @basetsanakumalo and @romeokumalo for raising such a fine young man."

josinazmachel wrote:

"He deserves so many hugs and kisses… the last 2 years … and Thanks to God! God did it."

keitu1st posted:

"This is so beautiful, heart-warming and inspiring. Thank you for sharing sis Bassie."

tiffanyanth was emotional:

"Not me crying like it's my son."

