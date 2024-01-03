Paris hitmaker Mthandeni fell while performing his smash hit on stage at a recent event

The celebrated Maskandi artist jumped from the stage and failed to land on his feet

He got up with mud on his back and continued to dance while the crowd continued to cheer him on

Maskandi star Mthandeni fell while performing his hit song ‘Paris’ on stage. Image: @mthandeni_sk_king

Maskandi artist Mthandeni Manqele, also known as Igcokama Elisha, had an embarrassing stage blunder, and it was all caught on video.

Mthandeni falls on stage

The popular star, Mthandeni, was performing at a recent gig. He fell while singing his smash hit Paris on stage. It was a rainy night when the star fell.

Mthandeni attempted to jump from the stage but failed to land on his feet. One of his dancers rushed to him to try and help him up. The star continued to do his thing while he had mud on his back.

His fans continued to cheer him on.

The video was shared by X user @ayanda_yandiey_, watch it below:

Mzansi lauds him for continuing with his performance

The star's determination to continue dancing, saw people praising him.

@Blkbro:

"Kudos to him for getting up and continuing with the performance."

@PJMoneyMan3k:

"If It's that guy who won Song of the Year, then Monate! He must fall until he knows not to submit for song of the year ever again. If it's not him, then harder."

@Inga30865055:

"My goat. He just fell, nothing much. He continued to sing."

@TheZingOne:

"That’s one hell of a recovery!! That man is a hero!"

@RichBlackWidow:

"Hope he is not hurt bathong."

@BekithembaZ:

"My sister and I were wondering why his white outfit was muddy mid-way through the performance. And guess what! He never missed a beat. He carried on performing, kept the same energy. And made everyone's New year a party to remember. RESPECT and CREDIT!"

Mthandeini's booking fee causes a stir

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mthandeni pulled out from annual Umbuso Wamaciko event after he was not satisfied with his booking fee.

He first charged R150 000 for his shows, but now apparently charges R200 000 for his bookings as he delivers stellar performances and has impressive numbers.

His team asked the event organisers to honour Mthandeni's booking fee, and he will return to the event.

