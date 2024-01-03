People in KZN got a lit performance from a man who brought all the energy on stage to entertain people

The crowd enjoyed seeing the man in KZN who took the stage by storm in front of a live audience

Online users were thoroughly amused after seeing how he captured the audience with his energy

An energetic man from KZN was applauded for putting on a good performance. The man in the video entertained people, and he was even compared to Skomota.

A TikTok video shows a man dubbed KZN Skomota after performing for a crowd on stage. Image: @jahangirlhassan102

Source: TikTok

The video of the man performing received thousands of likes. There were thousands of comments from people who could not stop raving about the man.

Man's stage presence impresses SA

A man in a TikTok video by @jahangirhassan102 was entertaining a crowd in KZN. In the video, he led people into a dance after singing. He had the crowd hyped up after taking over the stage.

Watch the video below:

SA loves TikTok video of dancing man

Many people commented that the video of the man on stage was entertaining. Netizens remarked that they were absolutely delighted by the gent.

user82568358257 wrote:

"Thukzin was found shaking."

mojas_m commented:

"Hassan we love you ...all the way from Limpopo."

kingswidi said:

"Hassan is our KZN Skomota."

Micheala Silwana added:

"In SA everyone gets a chance shem."

user7062415663218 predicted:

"In a few months Hassan will be a DJ."

Thabiso Mokwele168 gushed:

"There is no place like South Africa,you can't make me doubt that."

Source: Briefly News