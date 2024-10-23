A hun took to social media to show off her brand new stunning dinner set for R520, and peeps loved it

A young hun flexed her latest purchase for the world to see, and her items were simply stunning.

A lady flexed her stunning R520 dinner set in a TikTok video. Image: @aluwaniratshiungo

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off dinner set for R520

One stunner in Johannesburg plugged South Africans with a gorgeous white set, which she bought for R520.

The lady shared a TikTok video where she showcased each of her dinner sets under the handle @aluwaniratshiungo. The crockery came in four of each, and it looked stunning with a fantastic design.

The woman revealed that she got them at Home Stuff after purchasing a dinner set from another store, which began falling apart, according to @aluwaniratshiungo. The clip captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video of the babe's cute dinner set below:

SA is in awe of hun's dishware purchase

The online community loved the woman's dinner set, and many raved about it in the comments section.

Lerato_Lala said:

"Bought another one I love these ones."

Ncebie Gogotya gushed:

"So beautiful. Did you buy online or go to their store?"

Home Twenty One

"I love this set so much. I need it to last, please!"

Paybee shared:

"They’re beautiful."

Nombuso Ka Sibalkhulu wrote:

"These are beautiful."

Tlale_k commented:

"Going there tomorrow! I hope they last cause phew! They’re so cute."

