“Adds to Cart”: Woman’s R250 12-Piece Checkers Dinner Set Wows Mzansi

A young woman who shopped at Checkers bought herself a 12-piece dinner set, which cost her R250

The expensive-looking yet affordable grey dinner set included four dinner plates, four side plates and four bowls

People from the online community loved the Checkers find and shared their interest in the comment section

Elevating your kitchen doesn't mean you must spend thousands of rands on construction. It can be as simple as buying stylish crockery that doesn't break the bank.

A local woman, Quincy Makgalemele, did just that when she shopped at Checkers and purchased a 12-piece dinner set for only R250.

The young woman showcased the affordable crockery on her TikTok account (@its.quincy.y). The matching dishes with shiny rims included four dinner plates, four side plates, and four bowls, which she stacked on her kitchen table for viewers to see. She then packed the items in her cupboard, giving social media users another look.

Chuffed with her purchase, Quincy wrote in her caption:

"Checkers, you will forever be famous."

Netizens love the crockery

After Quincy posted her viral video, South African shoppers, who also had a taste for elegance, took to the young TikTokker's comment section to express interest in her Checkers purchase.

@thoooh20otha shared with the online community:

"Tomorrow, I must get this."

Loving what they saw, @unathi_eoh wrote:

"Adds to cart."

@tasteofmahlatse only had one word to describe the crockery Quincy bought herself:

"Stunning."

@sarahbabi2639, who already added the 12-piece dinner set to their cart, commented:

"I bought this exact one. I love them."

Cape Town woman shows off Checkers' 16-piece dinner set

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a woman from the Mother City who purchased an incredible dinner set from Checkers for R300.

The fancy stone grey dinner set she bought from the local supermarket included four side plates and four dinner plates. It also had four coffee mugs and four bowls, which wowed many people on social media, who thanked her for her helpful plug and asked for more tips.

