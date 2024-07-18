A lady plugged South Africans with a dinner set from Checkers, and people were impressed

In the TikTok video, she unveiled all the items that came with the set, and the clip gained massive attraction

Social media users loved the hun's plug as they flooded the comments section gushing over her purchase

One woman showed off her new dinner set, which she had purchased from Checkers, and netizens loved it.

A woman showed off her dinner set from Checkers in a TikTok video. Image: @ketse_aries

Source: TikTok

Woman plugs SA with 16-piece dinner set R350

TikTok user @ketse_aries raved about her cute dinner set on the video platform. The stunner unveiled all of the items she received from her dinner set, which cost her R350.

In the footage, she showed off mugs, side plates, standard plates, and bowls, all of which came in four, each black, leaving South African viewers amazed. @ketse_aries's video captured the attention of many, gathering over 308K views and thousands of likes and comments.

Take a look at the lady's dinner set in the video below:

People love the woman's plug

Many were amazed by the hun's hook-up, and they flocked to the comments section to gush over her new dinner set, while some simply asked questions.

User said:

"I got these, and I love them! The mugs are such a reasonable size."

Pin D added:

"I got mine from Sandton City, am in love."

Ms_caliper1 expressed:

"OK, this is so me."

Fortue P-Icey Ndlovu wrote:

"Look, at this point, I am not going to have space in my cupboard."

