A video of an odd and heavy meal of pap, chips and bread has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage posted on TikTok shows a person combining the three different starches before a man shares his thoughts on it

Amused South Africans shared their own stomach-churning food combinations in the comments section

A man was far from impressed by a meal of pap, chips and bread. Image: @mackie7000_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video showing an odd and heavy meal of pap, fried chips and bread had social media users feeling stressed.

TikTok video shows pap, chip and bread meal

The footage posted on TikTok by @mackie7000_ shows a person putting the meal together and stuffing a piece of pap into a slice of bread with some fried chips on top.

The footage then switches to a clip of an unimpressed man reacting to the meal in disbelief as he tells the person behind the meal to "uncombine" it, LOL.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The starch-heavy meal is enough to make anyone uncomfortable, so we don't blame the man for his blunt response.

Watch the video below:

Good food simply tastes good. It stimulates our taste buds and makes us feel happy and satisfied. There's no denying that good food is a universal pleasure that can bring people together. This dish, however, had the opposite effect.

Mzansi reacts to the TikTok video

South Africans reacted to the video with hilarious commentary. Other people also shared different food combinations that they'd seen that had their stomachs churning.

uhm.lelo wrote:

"Ricky when I catch you Ricky."

Maya commented:

"Saw corn flakes and chicken feet the other day."

STHVBISO wrote:

"I saw somebody make pap and Ultra Mel."

K2WATERZ asked:

"Aowa Bafana, what is that?"

LeratoSD♥️ replied:

"Even the stomach will not digest that."

Tiffany wrote:

"Uncombine it please ."

Domestic helper cooks pap and cabbage meal for family

In another story, Briefly News reported that a domestic helper suffered a food coma after deciding to make some pap and cabbage for lunch.

Pap is a kind of porridge made from maize meal and can be cooked to be runny, soft or stiff. Any time of the day is a great time to enjoy pap - breakfast, lunch or supper. It is a staple in many homes due to its cost and versatility.

A video posted on TikTok by @mamkhomanzigraceb shows the woman preparing the yellow maize meal, meal before dishing it up on a plate with some cooked cabbage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News