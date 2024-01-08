Rapper Gigi LaMayne recently launched her own health and wellness business

The star opened her store not so long ago in Sandton, and she shared with Briefly News that this business is something she has always loved

Gigi also told the publication that one of the biggest challenges she has faced starting her own thing was saving up some money

Rapper Gigi LaMayne opened her IV drip business in Sandton. Image @gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

The young rapper Gigi LaMayne has ventured into entrepreneurship. This came after the star was roasted on social media for advising families after an Eastern Cape family died in a car crash accident.

Gigi LaMayne launches her health and wellness business

Musical artist Gigi enters 2024 as a new and young businesswoman. The star recently launched and opened her first health and wellness store called IVZealSandton in one of Joburg's wealthiest squares, Sandton.

The star posted a reel of the day she launched her new store on her Instagram page and captioned it:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"I think the younger version of me would be extremely proud. Although there is so much more to achieve , I’m honestly so proud and overwhelmed . I’d never thought of getting into the health and wellness business. Today we open a store which gives another trophy to investing from music and entertainment.

"To my team and family, thank you for helping me make this dream come true. For what we can control, God made a way and I’m thankful. Thank you to each and everyone who came out to support. This is a dream come true. Our launch was amazing too. Welcome to @ivzealsandton."

Watch the video below:

Speaking to Briefly News, the Menzi Ngubane hitmaker shared that this business venture has always been something she loved and has been passionate about:

"IV Drips has been something I have always loved, and I have seen how they have helped me personally the idea is something I need and love and they always say if you are going to get into business and you are passionate about it then do what you love.

"I am a black young female under the age of 30, I think based on extensive research around IV, which is the best way to get nutrients and vitamins that’s the only reason I do that because I know it's probably the best thing to go into.

"I think one of the biggest challenges I have faced when starting the business was saving up and understanding how for the next 12 months, you are building yourself that you might and might not make a profit, also understanding how everything works and not relying on one thing and that is why I am doing my MBA in Business and administration."

Gigi Lamayne speaks about Vision EP

In another report, Briefly News caught up with Gigi Lamayne where she gave insight into her new project, Vision.

"We are dropping the EP on international record label, Paradise Sound Systems featuring an array of international acts."

The project features her latest banger, Menzi Ngubane, which is dedicated to the late veteran actor and features several Amapiano superstars, including Robot Boii and Lady Du.

Source: Briefly News