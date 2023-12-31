South African rapper Gigi Lamayne came under fire after commenting on the death of a family from the Eastern Cape

Gigi shared what she thought would be good advice for people to stay safe from car accidents during the festive season

Online users called out Gigi Lamayne for being insensitive, and most netizens did not hold back with savage comments

Rapper Gigi Lamayne was in hot water following a tweet she made. The Fufa rapper told people the best way for families to travel to avoid car accidents.

Gigi Lamayne got in trouble on X after commenting on a post of an Eastern Cape family who died in a car accident. Image: @gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

Many did not appreciate how Gigi gave advice during a time of mourning. The South African rapper faces the wrath of many online users.

Gigi Lamayne gives unsolicited advice

An online user on Twitter @AM_Blujay posted condolences over a family that died in a car accident. Gigi responded to the tweet by saying that families must get into the habit of travelling separately. in case anything happens

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

SA upset by Gigi Lamayne

Many people thought the rapper was being insensitive by bringing up survival tips on a post dedicated to the deceased. People argued that she could have chosen another time to give her advice.

Read the comments below:

@Mahlatse_mogal said:

"Mam you should have just skipped the tweet hey."

@mbae_12 commented:

"You’re right. your timing isn’t though."

@HypeHoncho added:

"Thought process behind this post summarizes how 2023 was for most of us."

@ramalokot wrote:

"This applies to extended families not parents and kids....how on earth one can travel alone in the car while kids are on the bus."

@mansnothott_ added:

"You probably didn't travel with your career in the same car, that's why it got left behind."

@paballo_maseko was upset:

"Empty tin! You still have time to delete this."

South Africans die on roads in festive season

There were a number of serious accidents in South Africa. In the Eastern Cape, many people died in the span of 12 hours.

Somizi dragged for fabricating message from Mbongeni Ngema

Briefly News previously reported that Somizi Mhlongo has been accused of chasing clout after allegedly sharing messages he sent himself and pretending it was from Mbongeni Ngema.

Taking to his Instagram page, the star penned a lengthy tribute and described Ngema as a father figure who mentored him. Somizi also shared a screenshot of his supposed final message with the Sarafina playwright. Eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice that the larger-than-life-star had messaged himself and lied that Mbongeni sent it.

Social media users blasted Somizi for misleading them. Many said the star was lying because he wanted to chase clout.

Source: Briefly News