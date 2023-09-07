Social media influencer Cyan Boujee received backlash after a screenshot of her Instagram Story went viral

The DJ and social influencer recently shared on her social media that she hates her mother

Netizens and popular Twitter personality Chris Excel dragged Cyan for publicly disrespecting her mom

Mzansi is dragging social media influencer Cyan Boujee after she posted that she hates her mom. Image: @cyan.boujee24

The controversial social media influencer Cyan Boujee seemingly doesn't want to stop trending for all the wrong reasons. The DJ has been on the trend lists several times recently.

Cyan Boujee hates her mom

Cyan Boujee finds herself in hot water as a screenshot of her Instagram Story is circulating online.

Sensational Twitter user Chris Excel recently shared a snapshot of the social media influencer on his timeline. The picture sparked a debate regarding the influencer.

In the story, Cyan Boujee wrote that she hates her mother, and Chris Excel captioned the tweet:

"I feel sorry for this mother. Imagine carrying a child for 9 months and then enduring labour. Only to give birth to a H*e who will post on the internet that she hates you."

See the post below:

Netizens and Chris Excel slam Cyan Boujee

Cyan Boujee has been attracting negative attention all year. Netizens called her out for being an attention seeker, asking themselves how one could treat their mother in such a manner:

VinDollar016 responded:

"Of course, she will hate her momma. There's no way a black mom will be happy with her behaviour."

Lush_Beauty1 said:

"Hlonipha abazali bakho. Ukuze izinsuku zakho zande ezweni."

Selo95841631 said:

"Kuthiwa hlonipha uYihlo noNyoko ukuze izinsuku zakho zand'ewni."

Amandamohlahlo wrote:

"Nah bo Cyan a ba nyake go kgalwa."

LavidaNOTA responded:

"Wait, wait, wait… Never defend a woman. What if her mother raised her to be a h*e to spite the father? A child never hates their own mother without good reason. Let’s wait for the TikTok explainer!"

EsonasihleM wrote:

"To go public with the ‘HATE’ word is low even for her though."

Mlungu_Wajehova said:

"The mother surely tried to school her about protecting imomoza for the future husband."

Misah_Mdiza said:

"This one wants to trend for all the wrong reasons."

