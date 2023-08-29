DJ and influencer Cyan Boujee recently came under fire after she posted a picture of her mother

Cyan Boujee had suffered a very embarrassing ordeal after her adult tape with an unknown man got leaked

She repeatedly claimed it was Prince Kaybee in the video and also alleged that it was him in the video

Cyan Boujee's innocent picture with her mother had people talking for all the wrong reasons.

From the jump, people questioned Cyan's upbringing and her background, and things got worse when she posed with her mother. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan celebrates birthday with her mother

The controversial DJ celebrated her 22nd birthday with family and friends. She also enjoyed a beachy vacation where she served body goals.

Her birthday theme party saw guests wearing red and black. In one of her slides, she posed with her mother, who was wearing black.

Netizens come for Cyan

Not many people were impressed with Cyan's decision to show her mother's face despite having done a great job in keeping them away from the spotlight.

Commenting under a tweet by @MDNnewss, this is what some people had to say.

@Top_zaar said:

"Her mother failed her."

@Kux_Sav said:

"Yho, at 21 she lives like she has no parents."

@zenzo99815279 said:

"Pain of a parent having a daughter such as her."

@AbsolomMash said:

"Why is she posting her mother, and embarassing her like this on twitter."

Cyan Boujee was 19 when the video was made

On Podcast and Chill with MacG, Cyan claimed that she was only 19 years old when that video was recorded.

She alleged that it was a famous DJ who insisted that they make such a tape.

"So this happened like two years ago, and it was with Prince Kaybee. I'm saying this because he was the first celebrity that I got to be with, and he demanded a video and all that. So I thought it was the right thing to do because I wasn't a brand."

Cyan celebrates being booked and busy

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Cyan Boujee celebrated her busy schedule despite calls for her to get cancelled.

In Mzansi, when a scandal taints a celebrity's image negatively, they sometimes get cancelled. But for Cyan, her leaked private video was apparently not grounds for her to get cancelled, and so she's booked and busy.

