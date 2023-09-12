Sizwe Dhlomo has called out men who see it necessary to prioritise friends instead of their wives

The radio presenter called these types of men fools, and netizens seem to agree with him

Dhlomo said that wives should be a husband's number one friend instead of the male friends he has had

Sizwe Dhlomo sparked a debate on X about men choosing to spend more time with their friends instead of their wives.

Sizwe Dhlomo shares sentiments on marriage

The Kaya 959 presenter said men who prioritise their friends instead of their wives are fools.

Dhlomo said wives should be a husband's number one friend instead of his male friends.

"Mina guys I’ll tell you this right now, if you’re going to go through life prioritising your friends over your wife, you’re a fool."

Netizens debate Sizwe's sentiments

Sizwe Dhlomo post sparked a widespread debate, with many people agreeing with him.

@Mahlatse_mogale said:

"Biggest fool ever."

@LifeyKaBizela replied:

"It only takes maturity to realise this."

@SandileCharles3 joked:

"Lapho that wife of yours shares everything with her friends, including your problems at home."

@MalumeSharepart

"But nowadays it's vice verse, women choose their friends over their partners."

@PressPlaySA added:

"Vice versa, if she prioritise her friends over her husband and kids, she’s a fool. We see this a lot these days as men unfortunately."

@AgneKwena argued:

"Some of our friends are just more important than our partners, in fact they’re the reason why we provide for our partners."

Sizwe Dhlomo on having children

Sizwe once shared on social media that he has no plans to have children in the near future. The radio presenter was asked, should anything happen to him, who would have his assets, and he simply mentioned his mother and sisters.

The reason for this is that Dhlomo has no desire to have children outside of wedlock. He told MacG on Podcast and Chill that it was always his plan.

"I'm gonna have kids when I get married. It's always been my plan; that's it."

