“Who Is Your Miss?”: Men Irritated After Man Pranks Them Using Female Titles

A TikTokker shared a video of a man approaching two men and addressing them with female titles

After repeatedly calling one of the men Miss, the two guys got irritated and wanted to smash a watermelon on the man's head

Many social media users found the clip hilarious and noted it was a dangerous prank to try in South Africa

A man pranked two men by using the wrong titles to address them. Images: @khodani.mashau.vha

Source: TikTok

For many people, using the correct pronouns or titles is a matter of respect and identity, regardless of whether they are a part of the LGBTQIA+ community or not.

In one case, a man decided to prank two men by intentionally using the wrong titles, which understandably annoyed them.

Misgendering pronouns prank takes a turn

TikTok user @khodani.mashau.vha uploaded a video on the social media platform showing app users how one man pranked people using the wrong titles.

While in Checkers, the prankster approached two men, addressing one of them as Miss.

He said to the one man:

"Please, Miss. I need help. I want to buy this watermelon. So I need you guys to help me."

The irritated man asked:

"Who is your Miss? You must say, 'Excuse me, Sir.'"

The man then threatens the prankster, telling him he will smash the watermelon on his head if he uses the wrong title again.

Watch the video below:

Wrong pronouns prank has Mzansi laughing

A few social media users flooded the post's comment section with laughing emojis, while others noted the prank was dangerous to try on South Africans.

@zaani05, who found the video comical, said:

"They will help with buying the watermelon, but the 'Miss' threw them off."

@barbietingz7488394 shared with the online community:

"Don’t play with South Africans and their pronouns."

@mokojwa wrote with a laugh:

"This is USA pranks. In South Africa, it's not safe."

@amywenty3 thought the prank was fake and exclaimed:

"Scripted!"

Speaking about the female shopper in the background, @xoliswa.simphiwe said:

"The girl behind them is here for the tea."

@rabemurwamadala said about one of the men:

"The other one is too violent, man."

@kittykat1m laughed and wrote in the comment section:

"Dude, this is dangerous."

Man's prank with Afrikaans man goes wrong

In another story, Briefly News reported about a content creator who pulled a prank on an Afrikaans man. The prankster pretended to argue on the phone with someone and described the man's clothes as if they were his.

Some internet users found the prank hilarious, while others thought it was bad acting.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News