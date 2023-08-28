A former Amakhosi product who struggled at his previous team shone while playing for his new outfit, Casric Stars

Lebohang Lesako scored the second goal in a match against Marumo Gallants, which saw the game end in a draw

Netizens were glad that he was finally getting game time after appearing twice for the Dube Birds in the previous season

Former Amakhosi player Lebohang Lesako found a new home where he already scored. Image: @kcfcofficial

Former Kaizer Chiefs player Lebohang Lesako scored on his debut match for Casric Stars, earning praise from netizens.

The young man was recently released to the Motsepe Foundation Championship side and found the net on his first appearance against Marumo Gallants.

South Africans expressed how happy they were for him on social media.

Former Amakhosi player scores for new team

Lesako was recently released from his Kaizer Chiefs contract after spending the previous season on loan with Moroka Swallows. The young player, the product of Chief’s development academy, did not have a good run with the Dube Birds, as he made only two appearances for the team. He came off as a substitute when Swallows played against Maritzburg United and TS Galaxy last year.

He started on a sound footing with his new club, Casric Stars, by scoring the second equalizing goal in the 57th minute during their match with Marumo Gallants FC. Casric Stars drew 2-2 with Gallants, a game that was played on 27 August.

South Africans excited for Lesako

Netizens on Facebook congratulated him and were happy he found a team where he got game time.

Some poked fun at the club, while others were sad that he played for a lower-league team.

Thubelihle Ntanzi said:

“Wow, I’m so happy for him.”

Moeketsi Liphoko clapped for him.

“Shine, boy, shine. Vaal in the 18 area.”

Mandla Mrholozi watched the game.

“I watched him live. He was on fire.”

Akiro Love remarked:

“Lord Guluva, skelem key. Time for you to shine, boy.”

Sinethemba Jakavula took shots.

“Their academy product is playing in the lower league. Is there anything good about this club (Kaizer Chiefs)?”

Mohau Moifatswane was disappointed in Chiefs for letting him go.

“Imagine you release Lesako and keep Kamohelo Mahlatsi.”

Vuyo Mgojo pointed out:

“But he was coming along so well for the club.”

