South African soccer team Mamelodi Sundowns faced Burundian team Bumamuru and defeated them

Mamelodi Sundowns FC beat the football team from Burundi to make it to the group stages of the CAF Champions League

Many supporters reacted to Mamelodi Sundowns' victory against the other African country's soccer team

Mamelodi Sundown are guaranteed a spot in the CAF Championship League. The team worked well together to secure a victory against Bumamuru of Burundi.

Mamelodi Sundowns FC won in their CAF Championship prelim game against a Burundian team. Image: Getty Images/ Phill Magakoe/ Kristof van accom

In their match that happened in Tanzanian, Mamelodi Sundowns held their own as they faced Burundi's Bumamuru. Many shared their thoughts about how well Mamelodi Sundowns performed.

Mamelodi Sundowns snag CAF prelim win

Mamelodi Sundowns FC had a good run during their CAF Championship preliminary game in Tanzania. On 15 September, Mamelodi won against Bumamuru of Burundi. See the post by Mamelodi Sundown below:

Who scored for Mamelodi Sundowns in CAF preliminary qualifier?

TimeLIVE reported that Lucas Ribeiro, who scored two goals in the third one, came from Lesiba Nku. The final goal to win the match was by Peter Shalulile, who scored at the 80 minute mark after coming off the bench.

Another match with the Burundi team will be on 30 September, and if Bumamuru wins, they will go to the next round.

Mamelodi Sundowns fans celebrate win

Fans of Mamelodi Sundowns FC rejoiced in their convincing victory. Many people commented, chuffed about the soccer team's performance, as said they the second leg would obviously be in Sundowns' favour.

Gerrard8_Xavi6 said:

"That was nice practice match, second leg will just be for formality."

@ttmotshabi added:

"Just warming up."

@S7K30SZee gushed:

"Congrats to the players for giving full force away from home. Congrats again to management not forgetting us Supporters, congrats to us for supporting such big big dominating team."

@HoveJaytee rejoiced:

"What a perfect start to our CAF CL journey. Well done Masandawana."

@Mshikashikaa commented:

"It's done boys, come home our daily bread are next."

“Don’t go anywhere”: Percy Tau not returning to SA, football fans relieved

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau clarified that he is staying with his club amid rumours that he might return to Mzansi to join Mamelodi Sundowns.

If all goes according to plan, Tau might also walk away with his seventh trophy for his club, Al Ahly, as the Egyptian champions are set to face USM Alger for the Confederation of African Football Super Cup tonight on 15 September.

Percy has also Tau, and his team are due to face Alger at the King Fahd International Stadium. Their opponents walk into the clash as the CAF Confederations champion, and Al Ahly enter the match as the CAF Champions League winners. Percy, who joined the team from English side Brighton & How Albion two years ago, has already made a name for himself by winning a whopping six cups.

