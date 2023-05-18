American hip-hop producer DJ Khaled congratulated Mamelodi Sundowns FC after winning yet another DStv Premiership title

Mamelodi Sundowns FC partnered with international sports brand Roc Nation Sports in 2021

The hip-hop star previously showed his support for the team in 2022, sparking a nationwide debate among sports lovers

Revered sports club Mamelodi Sundowns FC has received a major shoutout from American hip-hop producer, DJ Khaled.

Following their sixth DStv Premiership win in a row, the hip-hop artist gave them major applause in a video montage.

In the clip shared on the Mamelodi Sundowns' Twitter page, DJ Khaled says:

“Sundowns, congratulations on another win, another title, another one.”

As the clip progresses, several Sundowns players say, "Another one," a famous line from the rap star.

Mamelodi Sundowns partners with Roc Nation Sports International

According to KickOff, Masandwana partnered with Roc Nation Sports International in 2021.

This is an effort to promote the soccer club internationally.

In a tweet, the international soccer brand said:

Soccer fans are on the fence after this shoutout from DJ Khaled

Tweeps have voiced out their concerns following this shoutout from DJ Khaled.

@NgamoolaTweets said:

"Motsepe once paid Barca to play his team, now he paid Khaled... But still a small team."

@Khanya_J shared:

"In an empty stadium. Money cannot buy people's love. Contacts can get you such pictures though. Nothing valuable there."

@aey_dear said:

"The Khaled move was a dope one for Downs."

@Rhynique_ commented:

"Yes, the shoutout was due to a partnership with Roc Nation. But it still doesn’t change the fact that he did a young shoutout to the boys for winning the league title."

@NqununuHQ said:

"I thought this image was photoshopped until I opened the link and saw the video where he congratulates the club. Ian Wright supports Pirates. DJ Khaled supports Sundowns."

@Deepsta45 said:

"More like 'Roc Nation asks DJ Khaled to send Mamelodi Sundowns congratulatory message'."

@vanessa79512119 added:

"Mamelodi is a small team on another level indeed. Pity, as Bhakabhakas we can not afford 'another one'... However, he must come and congratulate us as well when we win the Nedbank Cup on the 27th. That yellow jersey doesn’t suit him."

@chidera_amaobi said:

"Belief is the first step towards victory! CONGRATULATIONS ON YOUR SIDE TO GREATNESS AND SUCCESS. AMEN."

@EbstaLE3CE said:

"Congratulations, but heads-up, next season it's coming home to Orlando Pirates."

DJ Khaled poses with his own Mamelodi Sundowns jersey, peeps aren't sure what to make of it

Briefly News previously reported that rap producer DJ Khaled posed with his own Mamelodi Sundowns FC jersey in support of the soccer club.

Fans were not convinced by this, saying he does not look like someone who even knows or watched the soccer club's games.

