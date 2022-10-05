DJ Khaled is connected to the South African soccer club, Mamelodi Sundowns FC, and he gave them a lot of attention

The American music producer who was posing with a soccer jersey from the Sundowns team inspired heated debates

Khaled fans who love the soccer team applauded the picture, while others thought it was a desperate promotion

DJ Khaled is getting a lot of attention from South Africans. The American celebrity is on their lips after endorsing Mamelodi Sundowns FC.

DJ Khaled showed his support for South African soccer club Mamelodi Sundowns by holding up their football jersey./ image Getty Images/Rich Fury/MTV

Source: Getty Images

Some peeps were left amused by Sundowns' efforts to promote the soccer club. Some pointed out that the picture has DJ Khaled in a pose that suggests He wasn't sure what he was supporting.

DJ Khaled shows Mamelodi Sundowns FC support

A post shared by Mamelodi Sundowns proves that DJ Khaled is a fan. The football club released a picture of Khaled holding up a Sundowns soccer Jersey which had fans going wild.

There were varying reactions to the picture, with some thinking it was a random collaboration. Others were impressed that they could get an international A-lister to promote them.

@UMhlekazi_Q commented:

"Mxm crying for validation once again. Everyone knows that Dj Khaled threw this shirt away immediately just like the FC Barcelona players did against Sundowns. Love yourself and this won't happen to you."

@BernardLebelo commented:

"This gotta be the most random link up ever."

@CookieKamo commented:

"This is so random."

@JoemanMakashane commented:

"You're trying very hard shame to improve and developing your brand "

@Olicity_Quee commented:

"People are hurt."

@nomorekatli

"I will pay good money to hear him read that ubuntu bot."

@Manelisi_Biya

You can tell that Sundowns is run by someone whose highest qualification isn’t being in exile

@FNDwriter

"small club" with international support

