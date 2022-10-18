Cassper Nyovest decided to share his thoughts on body transformation and explained how it could be life-changing

The beloved rapper was feeling motivational when he told fans the secret to taking charge of one's life

Cassper's words caused split reactions because many online users had jokes, while others found his tweet to be inspirational

Cassper Nyovest keeps his fanbase engaged on social media. The rapper's latest tweet about food and exercise got some attention from netizens.

Cassper Nyovest got a reaction from online users after he advised people who want to get in shape.

Source: Instagram

Cassper is creating a name for himself as quite the athlete after fighting and winning against other rappers like Priddy Ugly and Naak Musiq. Mufasa feels he is qualified to give people free fitness advice.

Cassper Nyovest shares of wisdom own diet and exercise

Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter to tell people that having a handle on your body is proof of discipline. He wrote:

"One of the greatest ways to practice self-control and learn the basics of how life works is transforming your body. Cheating on your diet and missing a training session is self-sabotage. Do what you need to do, and you get the results that you want. It’s just that simple."

Initially, fans were motivated by his words. Supporters commented their thanks to him for inspiring them.

@skiidookoye commented:

"Thank you, I’ll attempt this again."

@Ashthebot_ commented:

"Real spill. Ain't no two ways about it, go hard consistently or go home (momentarily)."

@Francodeine1 commented:

"Nchaka waits nkare ntse witsi gore ke tlhoka mafoko a ntseng sorh. Thank you. [Its like you knew I needed to hear this..]"

Cassper Nyovest gets clowned by netizens

Comments soon descended into jokes as netizens brought up his upcoming fight against Big Zulu. Others threw shade at Cassper Nyovest's build. Some had their minds on Fill Up Mmbatho

@jozburg96 commented:

"King d sponsor nyana TSA #FillUpMmabathoStadium? Orr le nou government ga e go support?"

@Realmoscow011 commented:

Stop talking and go fight Big Zulu bro... finish what you have started."

@Fistos_Sibiya commented:

"@casspernyovest you thicker than Mihlali, o pakile san."

"Weak jabs": Mzansi shares views on Big Zulu's jabs as he baits Cassper Nyovest

Briefly News reported that Big Zulu is trying to get Cassper Nyovest riled up. The Mali Eningi rapper wants Cassper to decide on a date.

The rapper shared a video of himself working hard at the gym. He tagged Mufasa on the post, asking him to schedule their face-off.

Even DJ Tira is ready to watch the boxing match between Cassper Nyovest and Big Zulu. Tira was supporting Naak Musiq, who beat Cassper. The DJ recently reacted to Big Zulu's video.

