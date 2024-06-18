QUIZ: How Much Do You Know About the PSL Stars Attracting Interest in the Transfer Market?
- The final whistle might have blown on the pitch, but PSL clubs are still at each other’s throats as they look to secure new players in the transfer window
- Clubs could face losing players to rivals, while others will be looking to keep their stars out of the clutches of overseas clubs
- Despite the early stages of the window, several players have been the subject of rumours, and a few coaches have also been tipped to switch clubs
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
As the door of the 2023/2024 PSL season shuts, the transfer window swings open as clubs look to strengthen their squad.
Cape Town City has moved quickly to secure the signing of Raja Casablanca midfielder Haashim Domingo, while several clubs and players have been linked with moves.
Test your knowledge of the transfer market in the quiz below:
Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng tipped for an overseas move
As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng has attracted interest from overseas clubs.
The teen winger has been linked with a move to an overseas club after a breaktrhough season at the Soweto giants.
Source: Briefly News
Junior Bester (Editor) Junior Bester is the current Entertainment (Sports) Writer at Briefly News. He achieved a ND:Journalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2012. He worked for Independent Newspapers from 2011 till 2022 covering news, sport, business and entertainment for titles such as Weekend Argus, Cape Argus, Daily Voice and Northern News. Junior passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. He joined Briefly News in 2024. You can reach him at junior.bester@briefly.co.za