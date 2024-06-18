The final whistle might have blown on the pitch, but PSL clubs are still at each other’s throats as they look to secure new players in the transfer window

Clubs could face losing players to rivals, while others will be looking to keep their stars out of the clutches of overseas clubs

Despite the early stages of the window, several players have been the subject of rumours, and a few coaches have also been tipped to switch clubs

Stanley Nwabali and Oswin Appollis could leave Chippa United and Polokwane City respectively. Image: NwabaliBobo/ Twitter and oswinappollis_11/Instagram

As the door of the 2023/2024 PSL season shuts, the transfer window swings open as clubs look to strengthen their squad.

Cape Town City has moved quickly to secure the signing of Raja Casablanca midfielder Haashim Domingo, while several clubs and players have been linked with moves.

Test your knowledge of the transfer market in the quiz below:

Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng tipped for an overseas move

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng has attracted interest from overseas clubs.

The teen winger has been linked with a move to an overseas club after a breaktrhough season at the Soweto giants.

