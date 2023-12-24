Kaizer Chiefs bagged their third consecutive league victory with a 1-0 win against Richards Bay

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo broke the deadlock with a low-range strike, leading Kaizer Chiefs to a halftime lead

Despite opportunities in the second half, Richards Bay failed to find the back of the net, allowing Amakhosi to claim a victory

Kaizer Chiefs beat Richards Bay at FNB stadium, Johannesburg. Image: @KaizerChiefs

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs brought the heat, clinching a 1-0 victory against Richards Bay at the Dstv Premiership clash at the FNB stadium in Soweto on Saturday.

Kaizer Chiefs dominate Richards Bay

Amakhosi showed their prowess early on, applying pressure to the visitors, but the heat in Johannesburg made it tough to maintain the intensity of their attacks.

After the water break the squad found their groove. Nkosingiphile Ngcobo seized the moment with a low-range strike, giving Chiefs a 1-0 lead as they headed into halftime.

Richards Bay struggles to score

The second half lacked action, with Richards Bay having several opportunities to level the score but struggling to find the back of the net.

Despite their efforts, Amakhosi held their ground, securing the 1-0 win and extending their winning streak to three league victories, reported SABCNews.

Chief's victory sparks chatter online

Football lovers reacted to Amakhosi's victory with commentary on social media.

Read a few comments below:

Potent Content said:

"Chiefs will release a DVD celebrating beating Richards Bay."

Cedric Mahlakaniphani Ndala mentioned:

"I watched the match, yeses it was super boring. Almost slept half the time. SA football is dead shem."

Ikanyeng T-Junior Segonyane wrote:

"This happiness is too much. This is the Kaizer Chiefs we signed up for. Well played and well done lads."

Phindile Mabena stated:

"Rise Khosi rise."

Isaac Sadiki added:

"At least those idiots who support Kaizer Chiefs have something to celebrate."

Pitso Mosimane seemingly ready to coach Chiefs

In another article, Briefly News reported that Former Al-Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane surprised football fans when he revealed that he might be interested in coaching the embattled Kaizer Chiefs.

In a recent interview, he mentioned that he is ready to put the Amakhosi fires out and would not turn them down if approached with an offer. South Africans debated his words; some believe he deserved the job and others don't think he should be the Chiefs' boss.

