POLOKWANE - Orlando Pirates was on its way to being second in the DStv premiership until SuperSport United pitched up. The soccer teams faced off at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
The match was an eventful one as SuperSpor United gave Orlando pirates a run for their money. The SuperSport United coach was ecstatic that they managed to beat Orlando Pirates.
Orlando Pirates loses out on DStv Premiership
Orlando Pirates played against SuperSport at Peter Mokaba Stadium. They were competing for the second position, and SuperSport United came on top with a 3 to 1 Victory, according to TimesLIVE.
How did Orlando pirates lose?
According to TimesLIVE, Shandre Campbell has only scored a brace in the game. Gavin Hunt also gave other players below 21 their flowers for being top performers.
Soccer fans react to Orlando Pirates lost
People shared their thoughts about the DStv Premiership game. Some argued that Orlando pirates made mistakes during the game.
Westone Makhula said:
"Sundowns is ready to dangle big money to prise them away. They reap where they did not sow."
Landon Van Sesh wrote:
"Especially that Campboy."
Mulimisi Raswiswi said:
"I always hold Gavin Hunt in high esteem for one good reason, consistency and good results come end of season."
Smanga Rito Micah Mzbk commented:
"That match box was Piratets trump card, after they lost it things have been rocky."
Abza Man K Abel added:
"Sundowns will be knocking on their door soon"
Orlando Pirates add ups and downs for 2023 soccer season
Orlando Pirates had an eventful match against Kaizer Chief. The big game was, of course, the Soweto Derby, where they faced off against Kaizer Chiefs.
Pirates fans confident in victory against Richards Bay
Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates fans expect a tough match when the team faces Richards Bay FC in the Carling Knockout Cup quarter-finals.
The Sea Robbers are the only team out of the big teams in the PSL still standing firm, and fans believe that the Pirates will have to play at their best to progress.
Orlando Pirates will face Richards Bay FC, struggling at the bottom of the league log. Their draw came after their victory against Cape Town Spurs last week. According to TimesLIVE, Pirates is the only top team to remain in the competition.
