Moroka Swallows cancelled its match with Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows

The team revealed that this was because players and management got into a conflict

Netizens believe that this had to do with the club not paying the players, which may have led them to boycott the match

South Africans were disappointed that Moroka Swallows did not play their match with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Embattled Moroka Swallows failed to pitch up for its match with Mamelodi Sundowns on 27 December. Although the club cites an unresolved dispute between players and the club, there are allegations that the club did not pay its players.

Moroka Swallows misses Mamelodi Sundowns match

According to @Moroka_Swallows’s official X, formerly Twitter, account, the club apologised for being unable to play against Mamelodi Sundowns. It also revealed that it won’t be playing against Lamontville Golden Arrows. The statement said this was due to conflict between the management and players. The club was forced to cancel their last two games for the year and added that they are trying to resolve the issue. View the apology here.

A tweet by @SithaleKgaogelo claimed that Moroka Swallows could not pay the players because the PSL allegedly blocked a sponsorship deal with Telkom as it did not comply with pre-existing agreements the club reportedly had with MultiChoice. Read the tweet here.

Mzansi disappointed in how club is run

Netizens were disappointed in Moroka Swallows.

Confy said:

“I’m embarrassed on your behalf. Also, PSL is embarrassing. Why deny Swallows sponsorships?”

Swazi Q. Dlamini wrote:

“A few hours before the game. Such disrespect to Sundowns fans who travelled for this game and the mamas who bought stock to sell at the stadium.”

Matshela Koko commented:

“Lesufi, I pray that you guys find a workable solution. This brand is very important for our football.”

Takalani wrote:

“Mediocrity. Running a football club like a spaza shop. Where’s Panyaza and his tenders? The bosses are on family vacation while players are starving. PSL must expel this team. No amount of fines will justify the damage caused to players.”

Careers SA was unhappy.

“You can’t run a PSL club like a Spaza. Kompela has been begging players to honour fixtures and all that didn’t give you sufficient time to fix your issues. You were better in the NFD once.”

